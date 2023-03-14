CMAT 2023: Application Correction Process Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here

CMAT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 examination from today, March 14, in online mode. Interested candidates who have registered for the CMAT 2023 examination and want to make changes to their application form can do the same by visiting the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT Exam 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

CMAT Exam 2023 Important Dates

Earlier, the application edit window dates for CMAT 2023 exam were March 7 to March 9, but later the NTA revised the CMAT 2023 application correction dates. According to the official notification, students can make the changes in their application form from March 14, 2023, to March 16, 2023.

CMAT 2023 Application Edit Window Official Notification - Direct Link

How to Make Changes in CMAT Exam 2023 Registration Form?

Students who have already applied for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 examinations and are required to make the changes in their admission application form can follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the Candidate Activity tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Click on the CMAT 2023 Correction Link available on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details as mentioned i.e. application form, application number, password

Step 5: Now, the CMAT 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 6: Make the necessary corrections in the CMAT 2023 application form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page of the CMAT 2023 application form and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

