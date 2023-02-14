CMAT 2023: Registrations begins at cmat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

CMAT 2023 Registration Link: CMAT 2023 Registration process is now underway. Candidates interested in applying for the CMAT 2023 exams can visit the official website of NTA-CMAT 2023 to complete the registration and application process.

According to the details provided, the last date for students to submit the CMAT 2023 applications is March 6, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the NTA CMAT 2023 exams, students are required to visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the registration link provided.

NTA CMAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates applying for the CMAT 2023 exams can also complete the registrations through the link available here.

CMAT 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

CMAT 2023 Schedule

Event Dates Online Submission of Application Form through Website February 13 to March 6, 2023 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI March 6, 2023 Correction in Particulars of the Application Form on the website only March 7 to 9, 2023 Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website Will be announced later on the website Date of Examination Will be announced later on the website Duration 180 minutes (03:00 Hrs)

CMAT 2023 Registrations

The CMAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the CMAT 2023 exams are first required to visit the website and enter the required details in the registration link. Students can follow the below-given steps to complete the CMAT 2023 Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the CMAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the CMAT 2023 Registration link given

Step 4: Login using the required credentials and fill in the CMAT 2023 Application form

Step 5: Fill in the CMAT 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: JMI VC Najma Akhtar Honoured with Colonel Commandant Rank, Check Details Here