CMAT 2023: Registrations begins at cmat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    CMAT 2023: Registrations begins at cmat.nta.nic.in

    CMAT 2023 registrations commence. Candidates eligible to apply for the NTA CMAT 2023 exams can visit the official website of CMAT 2023 to complete the registration and application process.

    Updated: Feb 14, 2023 11:52 IST
    CMAT 2023 Registration
    CMAT 2023 Registration

    CMAT 2023 Registration Link: CMAT 2023 Registration process is now underway. Candidates interested in applying for the CMAT 2023 exams can visit the official website of NTA-CMAT 2023 to complete the registration and application process.  

    According to the details provided, the last date for students to submit the CMAT 2023 applications is March 6, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the NTA CMAT 2023 exams, students are required to visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the registration link provided. 

    NTA CMAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates applying for the CMAT 2023 exams can also complete the registrations through the link available here. 

    CMAT 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

    CMAT 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Dates

    Online Submission of Application Form through Website 

    February 13 to March 6, 2023

    Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI

    March 6, 2023

    Correction in Particulars of the Application Form on the website only

    March 7 to 9, 2023

    Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website

    Will be announced later on the website

    Date of Examination

    Will be announced later on the website

    Duration

    180 minutes (03:00 Hrs) 

    CMAT 2023 Registrations

    The CMAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the CMAT 2023 exams are first required to visit the website and enter the required details in the registration link. Students can follow the below-given steps to complete the CMAT 2023 Registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the CMAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the CMAT 2023 Registration link given

    Step 4: Login using the required credentials and fill in the CMAT 2023 Application form

    Step 5: Fill in the CMAT 2023 application form

    Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

