CMAT Result 2023 Soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check

CMAT Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam soon in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the CMAT exams that were conducted on May 4, 2023, in computer-based test mode can check and download their respective scorecards through the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

In order to download the CMAT scorecard 2023, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as application number, date of birth and password to get their scores. As per the media updates, this year, over 50,000 students have appeared for the entrance exam.

CMAT 2023 Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Details mentioned on the CMAT scorecard 2023

After downloading the CMAT results, candidates are advised to check all the details given on it carefully. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the CMAT 2023 scorecard.

Candidate’s name

Roll number of the candidate

Candidate parent's name i.e. mother’s name and father’s name

Category

Gender

Date of birth

Contact details

Registration number

CMAT section-wise score

Overall score secured by the candidate

CMAT sectional and overall percentile

Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

How to download CMAT Result 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the CMAT entrance exam to get admission into various management programmes are advised to follow the below-given steps to know how to download the CMAT scorecard.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CMAT result 2023 direct link available on the homepage under candidate's activity

Step 3: After this, a new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth etc

Step 5: After this click on the submit button

Step 6: The CMAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the details mentioned on the CMAT scorecard 2023 and then download it for future use

