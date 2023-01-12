Cold Wave: Lucknow schools Closed until January 14 Due to Sever Cold Conditions

District Magistrate of Lucknow has ordered all the schools in the city to conduct online classes for students from classes 9 to 12 who will not be appearing for the pre-board exams or practical exams from January 12 to 14, 2023. The online classes are being conducted considering the severe cold conditions.

Students of class 10 and 12 who will be appearing for the exams will be called to school while classes for students until class 8 will remain closed until January 14, 2023. Ads per the order issued previously, schools will be closed until January 14, 2023, for the students until class 8 in all the schools.

According to the official announcement made, from January 12 to 14, 2023, classes for students from classes 9 to 12 will be conducted online instead of online regular classes for the students. Those who cannot attend the online classes will be given a holiday.

Arrangements made for students appearing for Class 10, and 12 Exams

School management is required to make adequate arrangements for the prevention of cold in the classrooms where they will be appearing for the exams.

Students will not be made to sit outside or in the open for classes, practicals, and exams.

Students have been advised to wear warm clothes which are capable to keep the cold away.

Schools across various states in the northern states have been closed over the last few weeks sighting the extreme cold weather being experienced in the region. While online education will continue for students from the higher secondary classes, students from primary and secondary will have a holiday until further notice.

