Cold Wave: Noida Schools Closed Until January 1, Timing Revised for Higher Secondary

Noida Schools Closed: Gautam Buddh Nagar Administration has ordered the suspension of offline classes until January 1, 2023. The order has been issued considering the extreme cold weather experienced in the NCR Region.

Students from classes 9 to 12 will however be going to schools in revised timings. As per the revised timings, classes for the students from 9 to 12 will be conducted from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Schools will be closed in the Noida and Greater Noida regions for the students until class 8. The order has been issued by the District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar - Suhas L Yathiraj. District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh stated that according to the order issued classes up to class 8 will not be conducted offline for the students in all the schools across various boards until January 1, 2023. All the school principals have also been asked to ensure that the order is followed.

There are a total of 1800 schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar which include Higher Education Centres spread across Noida and Greater Noida regions.

UP Weather: बर्फीली हवाओं से ठिठुरे लोग, लखनऊ में बढ़ी गलन, नोएडा समेत कई जिलों में स्कूल बंद - lucknow Cold Wave IMD weather alert today 29 december Uttar pradesh temperature mausam forecast noida school closed lbs https://t.co/SC0PrgblhJhttps://t.co/SC0PrgblhJ — Hindi News (@HindiNe18836503) December 29, 2022

Apart from Noida, schools in Meerut will also remain closed until January 1, 2023, while the school timings for students from classes 9 to 12 have been changed to 10 AM to 3 PM.

Lucknow Schools Closed Today

December 28, 2022 is a holiday for schools in Lucknow as per an official order and the schools will remain closed until December 29, 2922 as part of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Celebrations. The Lucknow District Administration had earlier announced that schools will be required to change their timings due to the cold wave. According to an official notification, school timings have been changed from 10 AM to 3 PM until December 31, 2022.

