COMED-K to be merged with K-CET from 2023-24 says Karnataka Higher Education Minister

KCET 2022: The Karnataka state government on Wednesday announced that from the next academic year onwards COMED-K Entrance test will be merged with the Common Entrance Test. Along with the announcement of merging the exams, the government also announced limiting the fee hike for Engineering courses in private colleges for the 2022-21 academic year to 10 percent against the demand of 25%. In a meeting chaired by Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan with the representatives of Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering College Association an agreement was made for fee hike to be capped at 10%.

COMED-K merged with Karnataka CET

According to the latest announcement made, COMED-K exams will be merged with Karnataka CET from next year onwards and will be conducted at an All India Level. Students will be eligible for admissions based on the ranking secured by students in the examinations. It must also be noted that seat sharing will continue as is going on now. The minister further added that the modalities for merging COMED-K with CET will be worked out soon. The minister also stated that the KUPECA which demanded an increase in fees by 25% as there have been no hike since 2020-21 have now agreed at 10% hike in fees.

Karnataka CET Examinations are conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate professional courses offered in the state colleges while the COMED-K entrance exams are conducted for the admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes offered in the private colleges in the state. The government has further announced that the fee hike is applicable for those students who have been allotted government seats in private engineering colleges.

The unaided college association representatives have assured that they will voluntarily extend support to the government to take action against the colleges which collect extra fees by any other means.

