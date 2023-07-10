  1. Home
COMEDK Counselling 2023: Mock Round Choice Filling Window Opens Tomorrow, Get Details Here

COMEDK 2023 engineering counselling mock allotment choice filling to begin tomorrow. Candidates can enter the choice of courses until July 12, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 15:34 IST
COMEDK 2023 counselling choice filling
COMEDK 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, Karnataka will begin the COMEDK 2023 counselling mock round choice filling process tomorrow, July 11, 2023. Students are provided with one day to fill in their choices. The last date for students to enter their choices for the mock allotment round is July 12, 2023. 

The COMEDK 2023 mock allotment result will be released at 2 PM on July 14, 2023. The allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the choice filing process. The mock allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by students in the COMEDK choice-filling process. Candidates will be provided time from July 14 to 16, 2023 to make changes in the choice filling form. 

When filling out the choices students are advised to enter the choice programme and college in their order of preference. The COMEDK 2023 mock choice filling form will be available on the official website - comedk.org. 

How to Enter COMEDK 2023 Mock Round Choices

The link for candidates to enter their choices for the COMEDK counselling will be activated on July 11, 2023. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to enter the choices. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK

Step 2: Click on the engineering mock choice filling link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

The COMEDK 2023 results were announced on June 10, 2023. The document verification for the engineering has already closed. COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result is expected by July 18, 2023.

