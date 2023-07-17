COMEDK 2023 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Details Here

COMEDK Round 1 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will be releasing the COMEDK 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 18, 2023. According to the official notification, the first round allotment result will be available at 2 pm on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the allotment result through the link on the official website.

To check the COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given. Students allotted seats in the first round based on their choices can confirm their allotment by July 20, 2023, and report to the colleges by July 21, 2023.

Steps to Check COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment

The COMEDK 2023 round 1 allotment result will be released online. Those who have applied for the allotment process can check the results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK

Step 2: Click on the round 1 allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The seat allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Check through the allotment details and select the options as per the requirement

Step 6: Download the allotment list for further reference

According to the notification, the candidates whose documents were approved were eligible to complete the round 1 choice-filling process until July 14, 2023. Those who did not submit the choices during the mock round were also required to add their preference by July 16, 2023. Those whose choice filling forms are blank after July 16, 2023, are not considered for the COMEDK counselling and are not eligible to participate in any further rounds.

Also Read: CUET PG result 2023 date to be announced soon: UGC chairman