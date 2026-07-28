COMEDK UGET 2026 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Round 1 allotment result has been announced online today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the allotment round can check their results through the link on the official website.

As per the schedule provided, the COMEDK UGET 2026 Engineering Round 1 allotment result will be available at 3 PM on the official website. Students allotted seats in the first round of counselling can visit the official website and download their allotment letter for admissions until July 31, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can complete the decision and fee payment process until the said date, while the period of reporting to colleges for admission is open until August 3, 2026. Candidates are also advised to check with the allotted college the timings for reporting to the college on Saturday and public holidays.