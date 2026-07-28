COMEDK 2026 Engineering Round 1 Allotment Result OUT at comedk.org
COMEDK Engineering 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result out at 3 PM today. Candidates can check their allotment status at comedk.org.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Round 1 allotment result has been announced online today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the allotment round can check their results through the link on the official website.
As per the schedule provided, the COMEDK UGET 2026 Engineering Round 1 allotment result will be available at 3 PM on the official website. Students allotted seats in the first round of counselling can visit the official website and download their allotment letter for admissions until July 31, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can complete the decision and fee payment process until the said date, while the period of reporting to colleges for admission is open until August 3, 2026. Candidates are also advised to check with the allotted college the timings for reporting to the college on Saturday and public holidays.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Engineering Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available at 3 PM)
What After COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result?
After the COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 allotment result is issued for admissions to the engineering courses, candidates allotted seats must decide on their allotment and submit the admission fee. Candidates are then required to report to the allotted colleges for the verification and final admission process. Candidates reporting to the colleges must carry with them their original certificates along with necessary photocopies.
COMEDK Round 1 Allotment: Documents Required for Reporting to Colleges
Candidates reporting to the colleges for admission must have originals and photocopies of the following documents with them.
- Seat Allotment Letter.
- Fee Payment Receipt
- COMEDK UGET 2026 Rank Card / Scorecard
- COMEDK Admit Card
- Candidate ID Proof.
- Date of Birth Proof
- Class 10 / SSLC marks card or pass certificate.
- Class 12 / 2nd PUC or equivalent marks card.
- Class 12 Passing Certificate
- Transfer & Migration Certificate.
- Conduct / Study Certificate
- Gap Certificate / Affidavit
- Category / Tulu / Hyderabad-Karnataka/KKR Certificates.
- Recent Photographs- 10 to 15 passport-size photographs
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.