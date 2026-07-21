COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on July 28; Revised Counselling Schedule Released
COMEDK UGET 2026 has revised the counselling schedule. The Round 1 seat allotment result will now be announced on July 28. Check the revised dates, choice filling deadline, and
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the revised counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2026. It has postponed the round 1 seat allotment result to July 28, 2026. Candidates participating in the counselling process can continue editing and reordering their preferred colleges and courses before the final allotment is published. Earlier, the round 1 seat allotment was scheduled to be announced in mid-July. However, the following revised schedule has given additional time to candidates to modify their choices, with the round 1 seat allotment result set to be released on July 28, 2026. Candidates can download their allotment letter by logging in using their log in details such as application number and password, once the result is declared.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule
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Event
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Revised Date
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Choice Editing/Preference Modification
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Till July 24, 2026
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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July 28, 2026
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Decision Making & Seat Acceptance Fee Payment
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July 28 to July 31, 2026
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Reporting to Allotted Colleges
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July 28 to August 3, 2026
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result July 28: What Candidates should Know
The Round 1 Seat Allotment is one of the most important stages of the COMEDK Counselling process. The allotment will be prepared on the basis of:
- COMEDK UGET Rank
- Candidate’s Final Choice Preferences
- Seat Availability
- Reservation and Counselling rules
How to Check Round 1 COMEDK Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the Official Website
- Click on COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link
- Log in using your application number and password
- View the allotted college and branch
- Download the allotment letter for future reference
Choice Editing Window Extended
The revised schedule also allows candidates to review and modify their web options, during the choice editing period. Applicants can add new colleges and branches, delete previously selected options, rearrange preference order, lock the final choices before the deadline. The final seat allotment will be based on these locked preferences.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.