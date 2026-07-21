COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on July 28; Revised Counselling Schedule Released

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the revised counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2026. It has postponed the round 1 seat allotment result to July 28, 2026. Candidates participating in the counselling process can continue editing and reordering their preferred colleges and courses before the final allotment is published. Earlier, the round 1 seat allotment was scheduled to be announced in mid-July. However, the following revised schedule has given additional time to candidates to modify their choices, with the round 1 seat allotment result set to be released on July 28, 2026. Candidates can download their allotment letter by logging in using their log in details such as application number and password, once the result is declared.