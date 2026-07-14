COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Releasing Today at comedk.org - Check Next Steps and More Here

COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering & Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to announce the results of the COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment today, July 14, 2026, at 4:00 pm. Students who have been able to get through their document verification process and have provided their choice for engineering/architecture in the mock choice-filling window ending July 13 can visit the COMEDK single-window counseling website at comedk.org to check their allotments. This mock round serves as a trial run and calculates the provisional and non-binding mock allocations based on rank and choice filling.

This mock allocation gives candidates a clear idea of their admission prospects and enables them to make the necessary changes. The board will make the mock results available for view and thereafter open the window for preference editing and choice revision from 4:00 pm on July 14 till 11:00 am on July 16, 2026. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly analyze their mock allocations and use this limited period to change/add/delete colleges in their choice list. Their revised lists will be automatically locked down and serve as the baseline for Round 1 binding seat allotment on July 17, 2026.