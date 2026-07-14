COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Releasing Today at comedk.org - Check Next Steps and More Here
COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the COMEDK UGET 2026 mock seat allotment today, July 14, at 4:00 PM on comedk.org. This provisional allocation helps students evaluate their choices before the Round 1 editing window closes on July 16, ahead of final allotments.
COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering & Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to announce the results of the COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment today, July 14, 2026, at 4:00 pm. Students who have been able to get through their document verification process and have provided their choice for engineering/architecture in the mock choice-filling window ending July 13 can visit the COMEDK single-window counseling website at comedk.org to check their allotments. This mock round serves as a trial run and calculates the provisional and non-binding mock allocations based on rank and choice filling.
This mock allocation gives candidates a clear idea of their admission prospects and enables them to make the necessary changes. The board will make the mock results available for view and thereafter open the window for preference editing and choice revision from 4:00 pm on July 14 till 11:00 am on July 16, 2026. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly analyze their mock allocations and use this limited period to change/add/delete colleges in their choice list. Their revised lists will be automatically locked down and serve as the baseline for Round 1 binding seat allotment on July 17, 2026.
COMEDK UGET 2026: Round 1 Complete Schedule
Following the mock results, candidates enter a critical multi-day revision phase. Below is the official timeline for COMEDK 2026 Round 1 counselling:
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Counselling Event Activity
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Important Dates & Timelines
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Mock Round Choice Filling
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July 11 to July 13, 2026 (Ended at 4 PM)
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COMEDK UGET Mock Round Allotment Result
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July 14, 2026 (At 4:00 PM)
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Round 1 Choice Editing / Preference Revision Window
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July 14 (4:00 PM) to July 16, 2026 (Until 11:00 AM)
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Official Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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July 17, 2026 (At 4:00 PM)
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Decision-Making & Online Fee Payment
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July 17 (4:00 PM) to July 21, 2026 (Until 4:00 PM)
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Physical Reporting to the Allotted College
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July 17 (4:00 PM) to July 22, 2026 (Until 11:00 AM)
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Round 1 Seat Cancellation Facility
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July 17 (4:00 PM) to July 22, 2026 (Until 12:00 Noon)
How to Check Your COMEDK 2026 Mock Allotment Status
After the opening of the link by 4:00 PM, candidates need to take these steps for checking their tentative allocation:
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Visit comedk.org site from your desktop browser directly.
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Click on the Candidate Login button that appears on the homepage of the website.
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Type in your unique User ID and password accurately.
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Click on the link Mock Round Seat Allotment available on your dashboard.
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This is where you get the provisional allotment of the engineering college branch.
What to do after Mock Allotment?
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Evaluate Your Choices: In case you are happy with the college and branch indicated in your mock round, then stick with your choice as it is.
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Make Use of Choice Edit Window: In case you have not received an allotment or if you wish to receive a better college branch, use the time period from 14th to 16th July to edit your preferences by moving your realistic options to the top.
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Remember the Vacant Seat Matrix: The COMEDK has released a final set of 24,576 seats that are available in engineering through private colleges in Round 1. Make use of the vacant seat matrix that is available online to check out colleges that have good vacant seats in your branch
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.