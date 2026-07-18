COMEDK Counselling 2026: BTech Round 1 Choice Filling Extended Till July 24; Check Result Details
COMEDK Round 1 Counselling 2026: COMEDK round 1 choice filling date extended till July 24. Check how to fill choices and seat allotment result details along with fee structure and seats availability across Karnataka here.
COMEDK Counselling, Result Date: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the round 1 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) choice filling. Students who qualified the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can now participate in the counselling process and fill their preferred college and course choices till 2 pm of July 24, 2026 on the official website comedk.org.
COMEDK Round 1 Choice Filling 2026: How To Fill Choices For The Counselling Process?
- Visit the official website and click on “Login”.
- Enter your application number/user id and password.
- Click on “Login”.
- Fill your choices for the preferred colleges and courses.
- Submit the details as required.
- You will be considered for the admission process.
COMEDK UGET BTech Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Activity
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Date
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Round 1 Choice Filling Edit
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July 24, 2026 ( 2 pm)
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Decision and Payment of Fees)
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To Be Notified
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Reporting To College
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To Be Notified
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Round 1 Seat Cancellation
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To Be Notified
COMEDK Counselling 2026: Engineering Fee Structure, Seats Availability For Round 1
The consortium has released the final seat availability and fee structure for all colleges across Karnataka. The tuition fee starts at Rs 60,000 for a few colleges and goes over Rs 3 lakh. A total of 24,576 seats are available, of which, 20,837 are for General Merit (GM) candidates and 3,739 for Kalyan Karnataka Region (KKR).
KKR region candidates are required to hold an approved 371J certificate as proof to be eligible for the seats. GM includes all eligible candidates, regardless of their category (SC, ST, OBC, or General), except KKR region candidates.
Students must note that colleges providing special skill lab facilities may charge an additional Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and maximum of Rs. 20,000- per student per annum, as approved by VTU, depending on the facilities provided by the institutions.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.