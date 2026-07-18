COMEDK Counselling 2026: BTech Round 1 Choice Filling Extended Till July 24; Check Result Details

COMEDK Counselling, Result Date: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the round 1 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) choice filling. Students who qualified the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can now participate in the counselling process and fill their preferred college and course choices till 2 pm of July 24, 2026 on the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET BTech Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Activity Date Round 1 Choice Filling Edit July 24, 2026 ( 2 pm) Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Decision and Payment of Fees) To Be Notified Reporting To College To Be Notified Round 1 Seat Cancellation To Be Notified

COMEDK Counselling 2026: Engineering Fee Structure, Seats Availability For Round 1

The consortium has released the final seat availability and fee structure for all colleges across Karnataka. The tuition fee starts at Rs 60,000 for a few colleges and goes over Rs 3 lakh. A total of 24,576 seats are available, of which, 20,837 are for General Merit (GM) candidates and 3,739 for Kalyan Karnataka Region (KKR).

KKR region candidates are required to hold an approved 371J certificate as proof to be eligible for the seats. GM includes all eligible candidates, regardless of their category (SC, ST, OBC, or General), except KKR region candidates.