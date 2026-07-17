COMEDK Counselling 2026: Round 1 Allotment Result Releasing Today at 4 PM on comedk.org, Check Important Dates, Link Here

COMEDK Counselling 2026: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the seat allotment result for round 1 of COMEDK 2026 counselling today, July 17, 2026. According to the schedule, the result will be declared at 4 PM. Students who registered for counselling will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at comedk.org.

According to the schedule, the last date for candidates to check their allotment result and pay the online fee is July 21, 2026 till 4 PM. allotted candidates will need to visit their colleges and complete the reporting and verification process by July 22, 2026 till 4 PM, whereas the last date to give up on seats is July 22, 2026 till 12 noon.

COMEDK Counselling 2026: Round 1 Complete Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and complete schedule related to the COMEDK Counselling 2026: