COMEDK Counselling 2026: Round 1 Allotment Result Releasing Today at 4 PM on comedk.org, Check Important Dates, Link Here
The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the seat allotment result for round 1 of COMEDK 2026 counselling today, July 17, 2026 at 4 PM. Students will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at comedk.org. The last date for candidates to check their allotment result and pay the online fee is July 21, 2026 till 4 PM.
COMEDK Counselling 2026: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the seat allotment result for round 1 of COMEDK 2026 counselling today, July 17, 2026. According to the schedule, the result will be declared at 4 PM. Students who registered for counselling will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at comedk.org.
According to the schedule, the last date for candidates to check their allotment result and pay the online fee is July 21, 2026 till 4 PM. allotted candidates will need to visit their colleges and complete the reporting and verification process by July 22, 2026 till 4 PM, whereas the last date to give up on seats is July 22, 2026 till 12 noon.
COMEDK Counselling 2026: Round 1 Complete Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and complete schedule related to the COMEDK Counselling 2026:
|Activity
|Start Date
|Last Date
|Choice Filling (Mock Round)
|July 11, 4 PM
|July 13, 4 PM
|Allotment (Mock Round)
|July 14, 4 PM
|-
|Round 1 Edit Choice Filling
|July 14, 4 PM
|July 16, 11 AM
|Round 1 - Allotment Result, (Decision & Fee Payment)
|July 17, 4 PM
|July 21, 4 PM
|Reporting to college by candidate
|July 17, 4 PM
|July 22, 11 AM
|Round 1 - Seat Cancelation
|July 17, 4 PM
|July 22, 12 PM
It is critical for candidates to check with the allotted college regarding the reporting timings on Saturdays and public holidays.
How to check COMEDK 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the COMEDK 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at comedk.org
- Use your application seq no./ user ID and password to log in
- Press on the 'Decision Making' tab
- Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
- Check your allotment status
- Download the document for future reference
DIRECT LINK - COMEDK 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Active SOON)
Allotted candidates are required to complete their allocation process within the due timelines. The counselling is held for admissions to over 24 thousand undergraduate engineering seats at around 150 participating institutes across the state of Karnataka.
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