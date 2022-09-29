COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Choice Filling for Mock Round To Begin Soon at comedk.org, Check Details Here

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will soon start the choice filling process of COMEDK UGET mock round on 29th September 2022. As per the mentioned time on the official website, the link was supposed to be actived today at 4 pm however, it is not yet active.

Candidates can fill their choices for mock round on the official website - comedk.org. They will be able to enter their choices for COMEDK UGET mock round till 2nd October (11:55 PM). The COMEDK UGET 2022 is conducted for admissions to B.E or B.Tech courses in the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Date

Events Dates COMEDK UGET Choice filling - mock round 29th September to 2nd October 2022 Release of mock seat allotment result 4th October 2022 Availability of facility to change /edit preferences in choice filling form 4th to 6th October 2022 COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result 8th October 2022

How To Fill Choices for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Mock Round?

Candidates who have done the COMEDK UGET counselling registration will have to complete the choice filling and locking at the earliest. To fill the UGET 2022 options online, candidates have to login on the official website - comedk.org. On the homepage, they need to click on the - Choice Filling link and enter the reqired log-in credentials. Further, they can fill their choices in the application form of COMEDK UGET. Now, save it and download the same for future reference.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Update

As per reports, it has been mentioned on the official website that, “There is no limit on the maximum number of preferences that can be entered. Candidates can modify their college/courses selected any number of times. Only saved preferences will be considered. Preferences can be updated till the last date for choice filling. Preview your choices and Print the same for future reference. Candidates whose choice filling form is ‘BLANK’ at the end of Round 1 choice filling period will not be considered for any further process. Please note: No decision tabs will be available for Mock Allotment as it is just a dummy/trial allotment.”