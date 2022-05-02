COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration dates extended to May 14, Apply at comedk.org

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Published On: May 2, 2022 12:50 IST
    COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has extended the last date for the COMEDK UGET 2022 Registration process. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to complete the COMEDK UGET 2022 Registrations is May 14, 2022. 

    Students who are yet to complete the COMEDK UGET 2022 registrations can visit the official website of COMEDK UGET to complete the registration and application process. Students when submitting the COMEDK UGET 2022 Registration and application form must make sure that they upload all the necessary documents and certificates as per the requirement mentioned in the COMEDK UGET 2022 applications. 

    The COMEDK UGET 2022 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - comedk.org. Candidates can also complete the COMEDK UGET 2022 Registration and Application through the direct link provided here. 

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Registrations

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Schedule

    Candidates interested in applying for COMEDK 2022 can check the complete schedule of the exam below.

    Events

    Dates

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Registrations Commence

    March 14, 2022

    Last date to apply for COMEDK UGET 2022

    May 14, 2022

     COMEDK UGET Application Correction Window

    May 17, 2022

    Last date to make corrections in COMEDK UGET 2022 Applications

    May 19, 2022

    COMEDK UGET 2022 exam date

    June 19, 2022

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Process

    The COMEDK 2022 application forms are available on the official website of Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. Students who have not yet submitted the applications for COMEDK UGET 2022 exams can first visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided.

    After completing the COMEDK UGET 2022 Registrations candidates will be able to login using the registration details and submit the COMEDK UGET 2022 online application form. When submitting the COMEDK UGET 2022 applications students must make sure that they submit all the details and certificates as per the requirements.

    Students must also note that they will be able to make corrections in their filled application form through the application correction window which will be open from May 17 to 19, 2022. 

    Exam Details

    COMEDK UGET 2022 examinations will be conducted in the Computer based mode on June 19, 2022. The exams will be conducted across all the designated exam centres. Candidates who qualify the COMEDK UGET 2022 exams will be eligible for the admissions to Engineering programmes offered across the various colleges accepting the COMEDK Scores.

