COMEDK UGET 2023: Exam to be Held on May 28, Complete Schedule Released Soon at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will conduct the UGET 2023 examination on Sunday, May 28, 2023. As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam to get admission into various engineering programmes will be able to check the detailed schedule soon on the official website- comedk.org.

As per the updates, the COMEDK UGET 2023 examination will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and various exam centres will be formed across the country to make sure that candidates did not face any type of inconvenience.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Official Notification (PDF) - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who is Eligible for COMEDK UGET 2023?

Candidates who are interested and wish to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023 can go through the eligibility criteria mentioned below.

Candidates must have cleared their Class 12th examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with English as their complementary subjects in the last 2 years.

General category candidates must have secured at least 45% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics together.

Whereas, for reserved category students of Karnataka i.e. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC), 40% marks are required.

What is COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam?

COMEDK UGET 2023 is a State Level Examination conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka for admission into various undergraduate engineering programmes acceptable at around 190 Engineering Colleges of Karnataka.

