COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Know How to Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the registrations for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) tomorrow-February 15, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to Engineering and Architecture courses can apply for COMEDK UGET 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. comedk.org to register themselves.

The authorities will close the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration window on April 24, 2024. The COMEDK UGET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. However, the COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card will be live between May 18 and 28, 2023. Candidates are mandatorily required to carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the examination hall.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Timings

UGET 2023 Exam Timing Morning Shift 9.00 am to 12.00 pm Afternoon Shift 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

How to Apply for COMEDK UGET 2023?

Once the application form is released, candidates can visit the official website to fill out the online form. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and register yourself

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out COMEDK UGET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Pattern

UGET 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The COMEKD UGET 2023 will consist of 180 MCQs (Physics-60 MCQs, Chemistry-60 MCQs, Mathematics-60 MCQs). Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Examinees will be provided 3 hours to complete the exam.

