COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Know How to Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the registrations for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) tomorrow-February 15, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to Engineering and Architecture courses can apply for COMEDK UGET 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. comedk.org to register themselves.
The authorities will close the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration window on April 24, 2024. The COMEDK UGET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. However, the COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card will be live between May 18 and 28, 2023. Candidates are mandatorily required to carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the examination hall.
COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Timings
|
UGET 2023 Exam
|
Timing
|
Morning Shift
|
9.00 am to 12.00 pm
|
Afternoon Shift
|
2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
How to Apply for COMEDK UGET 2023?
Once the application form is released, candidates can visit the official website to fill out the online form. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. comedk.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link
Step 3: Click on new registration and register yourself
Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password
Step 5: Fill out COMEDK UGET 2023 application form
Step 6: Upload documents and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Pattern
UGET 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The COMEKD UGET 2023 will consist of 180 MCQs (Physics-60 MCQs, Chemistry-60 MCQs, Mathematics-60 MCQs). Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Examinees will be provided 3 hours to complete the exam.
