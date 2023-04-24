COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Date Here

COMEDK UGET 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, (COMEDK) has extended the registrations for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) exam till April 27, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply by submitting the registration form through the official website i.e. comedk.org
As per the schedule, earlier the last date to register for the COMEDK UGET 2023 was April 24, 2023. Candidates can now submit their admission application form by Thursday, April 27, 2023, by 11 am. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registration process.
COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link
Documents required for COMEDK UGET 2023
Those candidates who are appearing for the COMEDK UGET examination 2023 are required to keep the below-given documents ready with them before filling out the registration form.
- Photograph and signature of the candidate
- Unique Id proof of candidate
- SSLC/10th Marks card of the candidate
- Parent's signature
- Unique Id proof of parents
COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Pattern
According to the official schedule, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023, in CBT mode. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can check the exam pattern in the table mentioned below:
|
Subjects
|
PCM (B.E)
|
Exam Timings
|
Physics
|
60
|
Morning session: 9 am to 12 pm
Afternoon session: 2 pm to 5 pm
|
Chemistry
|
60
|
Mathematics
|
60
|
Total
|
180 Questions
COMEDK UGET 2023 - Steps to Apply
Candidates appearing for the COMEDK UGET exam 2023 can check the below-given steps to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit COMEDK’s official website
Step 2: Now, click on the COMEDK UGET 2023 direct registration link
Step 3: Complete the registration and then login using the new credentials
Step 5: Now, fill out all the details as asked in the COMEDK UGET registration form 2023
Step 6: Upload all the documents and make the fee payment of the specified fees
Step 7: Go through the entire application form and then click on the final submission
Step 8: Take a few printouts of the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration form for further use
Also Read: OJEE 2023 Admit Card Released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here