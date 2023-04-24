COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Date Here

COMEDK UGET 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, (COMEDK) has extended the registrations for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) exam till April 27, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply by submitting the registration form through the official website i.e. comedk.org

As per the schedule, earlier the last date to register for the COMEDK UGET 2023 was April 24, 2023. Candidates can now submit their admission application form by Thursday, April 27, 2023, by 11 am. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Documents required for COMEDK UGET 2023

Those candidates who are appearing for the COMEDK UGET examination 2023 are required to keep the below-given documents ready with them before filling out the registration form.

Photograph and signature of the candidate

Unique Id proof of candidate

SSLC/10th Marks card of the candidate

Parent's signature

Unique Id proof of parents

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Pattern

According to the official schedule, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023, in CBT mode. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can check the exam pattern in the table mentioned below:

Subjects PCM (B.E) Exam Timings Physics 60 Morning session: 9 am to 12 pm

Afternoon session: 2 pm to 5 pm Chemistry 60 Mathematics 60 Total 180 Questions

COMEDK UGET 2023 - Steps to Apply

Candidates appearing for the COMEDK UGET exam 2023 can check the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit COMEDK’s official website

Step 2: Now, click on the COMEDK UGET 2023 direct registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration and then login using the new credentials

Step 5: Now, fill out all the details as asked in the COMEDK UGET registration form 2023

Step 6: Upload all the documents and make the fee payment of the specified fees

Step 7: Go through the entire application form and then click on the final submission

Step 8: Take a few printouts of the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration form for further use

