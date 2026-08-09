COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Allotment Out: Check Seat Allotment Result, Cutoff and Direct Link
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 allotment result is out. Check seat allotment status, cutoff, important dates, fee payment deadline and direct link here.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the Round 2 counselling process can now check their seat allotment status online through the official website, comedk.org.
The COMEDK UGET Round 2 allotment result 2026 was released. Candidates can log in using their application credentials to check the college and engineering programme allotted to them. The Round 2 counselling process is being conducted for eligible KKR category candidates.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Allotment: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Round 2 choice filling/editing
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August 5 to 6, 2026
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Round 2 seat allotment result
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August 7, 2026
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Fee payment/seat acceptance
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August 7 to 10, 2026
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Reporting to allotted college
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August 7 to 11, 2026
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Seat withdrawal/cancellation window
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August 7 to 11, 2026
How to Check COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their COMEDK Round 2 allotment status:
- Visit the official website
- Open the UGET 2026 counselling section
- Click on the Round 2 seat allotment result link
- Enter your application number/user ID and password
- Click on the login/submit button
- Your COMEDK UGET Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
- Check the allotted college and engineering branch carefully
- Download the allotment letter and keep a printout for future reference
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result: Direct Link
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.