COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Allotment Out: Check Seat Allotment Result, Cutoff and Direct Link

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the Round 2 counselling process can now check their seat allotment status online through the official website, comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET Round 2 allotment result 2026 was released. Candidates can log in using their application credentials to check the college and engineering programme allotted to them. The Round 2 counselling process is being conducted for eligible KKR category candidates.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 2 Allotment: Important Dates