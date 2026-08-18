COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at comedk.org; Direct Link Here
COMEDK UGET 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) declared the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result on August 18, 2026, at 4:00 PM on comedk.org. Allotted candidates must complete online decision-making (Accept & Freeze) and fee payment by August 21, then physically report to institutes with original documents by August 24, 2026.
COMEDK UGET 2026: The COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) has announced the results for the Round 3 Seat Allotment on 18th August 2026, 4:00 PM on the COMEDK website atcomedk.org. Candidates who have applied in the third round counselling process can log in through the application sequence number and password through the 'Decision Making' tab to find out the engineering college, branch and category allotted to them.
After the announcement of the result, if any candidate is allotted a seat, he/she will have to go through the process of decision making like Accept & Freeze and make online payment of the seat acceptance fee on or before 21st August 2026, 4:00 PM. Students confirming their seat acceptance should visit their respective institution physically with all original academic documents, ID proof, fee receipts and provisional allotment letter on or before 24th August 2026, 12:00 PM. The period for cancellation of seats for Round 3 is also active till 24th August 2026, 3:00 PM.
How To check The COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
To check The COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result follow the steps given below:
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Go to the web browser application and go to the website comedk.org which is the official website for COMEDK counselling website.
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Now find the ‘Candidate Login’ or ‘UGET 2026 Counselling’ link which is available on the homepage itself.
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Provide your registration details like your Application Sequence Number/ User ID and your password to log in to the dashboard.
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Now once you have logged in, go to the ‘Decision Making’ tab where your allocated college and engineering department will be shown.
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Select your desired decision and pay the seat acceptance fees online through the provided options.
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Now download the seat allotment letter in PDF format and take printouts of the same.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment: Key Dates & Reporting Schedule
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Particulars
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Schedule
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Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Release
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August 18, 2026 (4:00 PM)
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Decision-Making & Fee Payment Window
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August 18 to August 21, 2026 (up to 4:00 PM)
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Physical Reporting to Allotted College
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By August 24, 2026 (12:00 PM)
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Seat Cancellation Window
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August 18 to August 24, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.