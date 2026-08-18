COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at comedk.org; Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET 2026: The COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) has announced the results for the Round 3 Seat Allotment on 18th August 2026, 4:00 PM on the COMEDK website atcomedk.org. Candidates who have applied in the third round counselling process can log in through the application sequence number and password through the 'Decision Making' tab to find out the engineering college, branch and category allotted to them.

After the announcement of the result, if any candidate is allotted a seat, he/she will have to go through the process of decision making like Accept & Freeze and make online payment of the seat acceptance fee on or before 21st August 2026, 4:00 PM. Students confirming their seat acceptance should visit their respective institution physically with all original academic documents, ID proof, fee receipts and provisional allotment letter on or before 24th August 2026, 12:00 PM. The period for cancellation of seats for Round 3 is also active till 24th August 2026, 3:00 PM.