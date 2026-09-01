COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Allotment Result Today at comedk.org, Reporting Until September 8

COMEDK UGET Round 4 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK UGET Round 4 allotment results today, September 1, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the fourth round of COMEDK Counselling can visit the official website today to check their individual allotment status.

As per the schedule provided, the allotment result will be announced at 4 PM today, September 1, 2026. Those allotted seats can check their allotment status and complete the decision-making and Fee payment until September 3, 2026. Students must report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 1 to 8, 2026.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 allotment result will be available at comedk.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the allotment result.