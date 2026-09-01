COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Allotment Result Today at comedk.org, Reporting Until September 8
COMEDK UGET 2026 round 4 allotment result to be declared at 4 PM today, September 1, 2026. Candidates participating in the fourth round of counselling can check the allotment result through the link at comedk.org
COMEDK UGET Round 4 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK UGET Round 4 allotment results today, September 1, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the fourth round of COMEDK Counselling can visit the official website today to check their individual allotment status.
As per the schedule provided, the allotment result will be announced at 4 PM today, September 1, 2026. Those allotted seats can check their allotment status and complete the decision-making and Fee payment until September 3, 2026. Students must report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 1 to 8, 2026.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 allotment result will be available at comedk.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the allotment result.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available at 4 PM)
Steps to Check COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Allotment Result
The COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. To check the allotment status and download the allotment result, students must follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET
Step 2: Click on Candidate login
Step 4: Enter the Login ID and Password
Step 5: Click on Round 4 allotment status
Step 6: Check the allotment
Step 6: Select the choice and submit the admission fee
Step 7: Save and click on Submit
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Allotment: Documents Required
Candidates satisfied with their allotment must complete the fee submission and submit the documents during the reporting. The list of documents required is provided below
-
COMEDK UGET 2026 Scorecard / Rank Card
-
Candidate Photo ID Proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License.
-
Class 10 (SSLC) Marksheet / Certificate
-
Class 12 / 2nd PUC / Equivalent Marksheet
-
Class 12 Passing Certificate
-
COMEDK Counselling Registration Fee Receipt
-
SC/ST/OBC Category Certificate
-
Tulu / Telugu / Christian Minority Certificate
-
KKR (Kalyana-Karnataka Region) Certificate: Article 371(J) certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.