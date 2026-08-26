COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Choice Filling Starts Today: Check Dates & Steps

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 choice-filling process today, August 26, at 4 PM. Candidates participating in the final round of engineering counselling can enter and modify their preferred colleges and branches through the official COMEDK website.

The last date to fill or edit choices is August 28, 2026, at 4 PM. Since Round 4 is the final round of COMEDK UGET 2026 engineering counselling, candidates must carefully arrange their college and branch preferences before submitting the choices.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Choice Filling: Important Dates