COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Choice Filling Starts Today: Check Dates & Steps
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 choice filling begins today, August 26, at 4 PM. Check the last date, steps to fill choices, seat allotment date and important guidelines here.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 choice-filling process today, August 26, at 4 PM. Candidates participating in the final round of engineering counselling can enter and modify their preferred colleges and branches through the official COMEDK website.
The last date to fill or edit choices is August 28, 2026, at 4 PM. Since Round 4 is the final round of COMEDK UGET 2026 engineering counselling, candidates must carefully arrange their college and branch preferences before submitting the choices.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Choice Filling: Important Dates
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Counselling Event
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Date and Time
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Round 4 Choice Filling Begins
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August 26, 2026, at 4 PM
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Last Date to Fill/Edit Choices
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August 28, 2026, at 4 PM
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Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
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September 1, 2026, at 4 PM
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Decision Making & Fee Payment
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September 1 to September 3, 2026
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Last Date for Reporting to Allotted College
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September 8, 2026, at 3 PM
How to Fill COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Choices?
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Log in using the Application Number/User ID and Password
Step 3: Open the Choice Filling section
Step 4: Search for participating colleges and engineering branches
Step 5: Add the colleges and courses according to your preference
Step 6: Arrange the selected choices in the desired order, keeping the most preferred option at the top
Step 7: Save and review the choices carefully
COMEDK Round 4 Rules for Accept & Upgrade Candidates
Candidates who are participating in Round 4 under the Accept & Upgrade status and receive a seat in the final round will have only the Accept & Freeze option. If a higher-preference seat is allotted, the earlier seat is automatically cancelled; if no higher option is allotted, the Round 3 seat continues in the candidate's favour.
Such candidates are required to join the allotted college. Failure to report and continue studies after accepting the Round 4 allotment can result in loss of the fees paid and a penalty of five times the fee, according to COMEDK's counselling guidelines.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4: Important Documents
- COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card/TAT
- Government-issued ID proof
- Class 10/SSLC marks card
- Class 12/PUC or equivalent marks card
- Class 12 admit card or relevant hall-ticket information, if applicable
- Category certificate, where applicable
- Karnataka domicile certificate, where applicable
- OCI/PIO documents, if applicable
- Other certificates or declarations required by COMEDK
Also Check: School Holidays in September 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.