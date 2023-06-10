  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COMEDK UGET Result 2023 Declared at comedk.org, Counselling Begins Soon

COMEDK UGET Result 2023 Declared at comedk.org, Counselling Begins Soon

COMEDK UGET Result 2023 is out on the official website: comedk.org. Those who appeared in the engineering exam can check out the scorecard by entering login credentials.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 10, 2023 12:04 IST
COMEDK UGET Result 2t023 Out
COMEDK UGET Result 2t023 Out
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

COMEDK UGET Result 2023 Declared: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the UGET 2023 results for Engineering today: June 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared in Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can access their scores on the official website: comedk.org by entering their login credentials. 

The authorities will also release the COMEDK UGET topper list 2023 and scorecard/rank card. Candidates will get admission to the colleges based on the ranks obtained by them. The COMEDK 2023 counselling registration will begin soon. Shortlisted candidates must participate in the seat allotment process to get their desired colleges.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

COMEDK UGET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check COMEDK UGET Result 2023

Candidates who took the UG entrance test can check out the results on the official website. They can go through the following steps to access their scores-

Step 1: Go to the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on COMEDK engineering result link available

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5: COMEDK UGET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2023

The COMEDK UGET 2023 exam was conducted on May 28, 2023. The authorities released the provisional answer key on May 30. Candidates were asked to challenge the answer key in case of discrepancies till June 1, 2023.  After the subject experts looked into the objections, they found out the error. Lastly, the final answer key was issued on June 6, 2023. It must be noted that the candidate's marks shall be calculated on the basis of the revised/final answer key.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released for June 12 Exam, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023