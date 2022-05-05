COVID-19: Dehradun School Reports 16 COVID Cases, Declared Micro-Containment Zone

COVID-19 Cases in Dehradun Schools: As per the updates, the Welham Girls' School in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has been declared as a micro-containment zone on Wednesday after 16 students tested positive for COVID-19. The girls who have contracted the viral infection have been kept in isolation in a COVID cell built inside the school premises. The decision was made on the suggestion of Dehradun's chief medical officer.

Famous as a residential school in Panchpuri colony of Dalanwala, Dehradun, Welham Girls' School has been converted into a micro-containment zone. Before this, a school in Nainital declared a micro-containment zone earlier in January after 85 students tested positive.

COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new COVID cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. COVID-19 infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months. Covid infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months.

Hybrid Classes in Schools

Recently, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to allow hybrid classes as schoolchildren continue to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. As per a new survey, at least 63% parents say schools should make online classes available if district COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 5% so that learning is not disrupted for impacted students.

In his letter to the prime minister, he claimed that there is a lack of availability of Covaxin and Covishield, and most children below 18 years remain unprotected. Many cases of the COVID-19 infection have surfaced in the below 18 years of age category, he claimed.

Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022 for Computer Science Students

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released a Summer Internship Programme for its Computer Science and Automation students. The Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022 is being provided in collaboration with Microsoft Research India. Students interested in applying for the Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022 can visit the official website till 10th May 2022, to submit the internship applications.

