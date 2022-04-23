COVID Vaccination not mandatory for ICSE, ISC exams starting from 25th April, confirms CISCE Board

COVID Vaccination Not Mandatory for Board Exams: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has cleared the air around requirement of vaccination for the upcoming ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2022. The Board has issued a statement saying that COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for the ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2022 starting from 25th April 2022. The announcement comes as a major relief for lakhs of students who will be appearing for the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exams from Monday.

Vaccination not Mandatory for CISCE Exam

To avoid any confusion or challenge for the students on the day of the examination, CISCE Board has issued a circular to all the schools which inform that vaccination is not mandatory to appear for the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exams. Schools and their principals or heads have also been informed that no student should be stopped from appearing for the CISCE Board Exam 2022 based on their vaccination status.

Issue raised by Maharashtra School Education Minister

The issue regarding vaccination being mandatory was recently raised by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. In a tweet she had highlighted the confusion among the CICSE Board students regarding vaccination being mandatory to appear for ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam. The confusion was caused because of a circular dated on 4th January which read "The CISCE has advised the Heads of CISCE affiliated Schools to encourage the parents and guardians of their schools to get their wards in the age group of 15 - 18 years vaccinated at the earliest." Following this, several students and school teachers had raised concerns about it.

In response to this, CISCE Board had issued new guidelines saying "The CISCE reiterates the above as being only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory nor a pre-condition for candidates appearing for the ICSE & ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examinations scheduled to commence from 25th & 26th April 2022 respectively."

