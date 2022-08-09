CPGET 2022 Admit Card Released, Download Common Post Graduate Entrance Test Hall Ticket at cpget.tsche.ac.in

CPGET 2022 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, Osmania University has released the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) admit card 2022 today on 9th August. The CPGET 2022 hall ticket has been released in online mode at the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. To download the CPGET admit card, they will have to use their registration number, date of birth and exam paper for the entrance test.

Also, only those candidates who have successfully submitted the application form will only be able to download the CPGET hall ticket 2022. The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be conducted from 11th to 22nd August 2022.

How To Download CPGET Admit Card 2022?

The hall ticket of CPGET will only be available in online mode. So, candidates will have to visit the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, CPGET admit card link will be available. Now, click on that and enter the login credentials - registration number date of birth and exam paper for the entrance test. Submit the details and CPGET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and save it for future reference.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on CPGET 2022 Admit Card?

As per the information available, the hall ticket of CPGET will likely to have the following information - Candidate name, Date of Birth, Father’s name, Roll number, Exam date, Exam reporting time, Candidate’s category and Test centre. Details like exam date and time will also be mentioned on the hall ticket.

What After Downloading CPGET Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the CPGET hall ticket, candidates are advised to carefully go through the information printed on the same. The particulars on the admit card must match with the official documents at the time of admission. The discrepancy in the details might lead to the cancellation of admission. Therefore, all must go through the CPGET hall ticket and ensure that there are no errors. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the officials.

About Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET)

Osmania University conducts Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests in computer-based mode. In 2019, the varsity changed the name of its common entrance test from OUCET to Common Postgraduate Entrance tests (CPGET). The entrance exam is conducted for admission to various postgraduate programmes including five-year integrated programmes offered at Osmania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and JNTUH.