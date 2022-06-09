CPGET 2022 Application Form Released at cpget.tsche.ac.in, Register Till 4 July

CPGET 2022 Application Form: As per the recent updates, Osmania University has released the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) application form in online mode. The online form has been released on the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for CPGET is 4th July 2022.

Before filling out the CPGET application form, candidates must check the eligibility criteria prescribed by the university. The provision to submit the CPGET registration form with late fee will also be provided by the university. The Osmania University also provides the facility of the CPGET application correction window to the candidates.

CPGET 2022 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

CPGET 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for CPGET 4th July 2022 Last date to apply for CPGET with a late fee 11th July 2022 Last date to apply for CPGET with a late fee of Rs 2000 15th July 2022 CPGET Application correction window 11th to 15th July 2022

How To Register For CPGET 2022?

To register for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET), candidates will have to visit the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. Further, candidates have to pay the registration fee first, then check the fee payment status and pay the fee for additional subject/s. After that, candidates will have to fill the application form by entering their personal details, qualifying exam, qualifying exam hall ticket number, candidate name, date of birth, mobile number and Email ID. After completing all the details, submit the form and also take a printout of the form for future reference.

CPGET 2022 Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 application fee through debit card, credit card or net banking. For a single subject, candidates of the general and OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs. 800. Those belonging to SC, ST and PH categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 600 for a single subject. To apply for any additional subjects, applicants of all categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450.

CPGET 2022 Application Correction Window

Osmania University will also be providing the facility to make corrections in the CPGET application form. So, in case of any errors or spelling mistakes, candidates will be able to avail this facility. The CPGET application correction window will be available on the official website from 11th to 15th July 2022. After that, no such facility will be provided to the candidates and any type of discrepancy in the CPGET application form may lead to the disqualification of candidates from the admission process.

