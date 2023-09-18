CPGET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Schedule Revised, Registrations Extended to September 22, Check Details Here

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1: Osmania University Hyderabad has revised the CPGET 2023 phase 1 counselling registration schedule. According to the datesheet released, the registrations for CPGET 2023 counselling round 1 have been extended to September 22, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit their CPGET 2023 phase 1 counselling application can visit the official counselling portal to complete the registration process.

The verification details for candidates to make application corrections will be available on September 23, 2023. Students can also enter their web options for allotment from September 23 to 26, 2023. The first phase provisional allotment list will be released on September 29, 2023.

CPGET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration and verification link is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates can also apply for the CPGET counselling phase 1 verification through the direct link available here.

CPGET 2023 Counselling Application Direct link - Click Here

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Schedule

Particulars Date Registration of CPGET 2023 September 5 to 22, 2023 Verification details September 23, 2023 Web options entry September 23 to 26, 2023 Window to edit options September 26, 2023 First provisional allotment list September 29, 2023 Reporting to colleges October 4, 2023 Phase 2 registrations commence October 6, 2023

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration and Verification Process

The CPGET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration and certificate verification process is available on the official website until September 22, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can follow the steps below to use for the phase 1 counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPGET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the apply online for certificate verification

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, rank and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: Complete the verification and enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final application submission link

