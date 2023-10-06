CPGET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Registrations Commence, Allotment On October 23

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 2: Osmania University has started the CPGET 2023 phase 2 registration process. Candidates interested in participating in phase 2 counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to submit their CPGET 2023 registrations is October 12, 2023.

The first phase of CPGET 2023 counselling closed on October 4, 2023, with the reporting of students allotted seats in the first round. Those interested in appearing in the second phase counselling can register through the link provided on the official website.

CPGET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration link is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates can also complete the CPGET 2023 phase 2 registrations through the link given here.

CPGET 2023 Counselling Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for Round 2 Counselling

The CPGET 2023 counselling round 2 registration window is now open for students. Candidates applying for the exams can follow the steps given here to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the CPGET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration and certificate verification link

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and upload the documents

Step 4: Save the filled application

CPGET 2023 Phase 2 Web Options Entry

The CPGET 2023 phase 2 web options entry will begin on October 14, 2023. Candidates applying for the second round counselling need to enter their choice of course and college in the link given. Based on the availability of seats and the eligibility and choices of the candidates the second allotment result will be released.

