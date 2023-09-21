CPGET Counselling 2023 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

CPGET Counselling Round One: Osmania University will close the CPGET counselling first phase registration window tomorrow, September 22, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CPGET 2023 entrance exams and are eligible for admission can apply for the counselling process through the link given here.

Osmania University began the CPGET 2023 counselling phase 1 applications on September 5, 2023. According to the given schedule, the verification details for candidates to make changes via email will be available on September 23, 2023. The web options entry window will be open from September 23 to 26, 2023 and the first allotment result will be announced on September 29, 2023.

CPGET 2023 counselling phase one application is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Eligible candidates can also apply for the CPGET 2023 counselling process through the link available here.

How to Apply for Online Certificate Verification

The link for candidates to apply for the CPGET 2023 online certificate verification process is available on the official website of CPGET counselling. Candidates who have applied for the CPGET phase one counselling follow the steps given here to complete the registration and verification process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPGET counselling

Step 2: Click on the CPGET counselling phase 1 online application link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and rank to login

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Submit the processing fee and complete the certificate verification

Step 6: Enter the choices for the allotment

Step 7: Save the choices entered and click on submit

