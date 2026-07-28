CSAB 2026 Special Round Registration & Choice Filling Begins at csab.nic.in: Check Dates and How to Register
CSAB 2026 Special Round Registration & Choice Filling Begins at official website. Students can check important Dates and How to Register for the process.
The CSAB 2026 special round aims to fill remaining vacant seats across IIITs, NITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes, GFTIs. Even if candidates previously registered for the JoSAA counselling, they must complete a new registration to take part in the CSAB Special Round. Because choices submitted during JoSAA counselling do not carry forward, applicants must provide a completely new list of preferred courses and colleges during the CSAB choice filling stage.
To complete the CSAB 2026 Special Round process, students are need to apply before August 3, 2026. Once the fee payment is done, students can select and lock their choices, locking their choices by August 5, 2026. The system will lock the most recently saved choices by its own once the deadline is crossed. Eligibility for the CSAB Special Round counselling are extended for the qualified JEE Main 2026 candidates.
CSAB 2026 Special Round 1 Dates
Check out the tabulated information below for the important dates to follow in CSAB counselling Round 1:
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CSAB 2026 Special Round
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Start Date
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End Date
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Display of Vacancies after JoSAA Rounds
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July 28, 2026
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Registration and Payment of Special Round Enrolment Fee
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July 28, 2026
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Aug 3, 2026
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Choice filling
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July 28, 2026
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Aug 5, 2026
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Round 1 Seat Allotment
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Aug 6, 2026
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Aug 6, 2026
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Round 1 Exercising Willingness and Online Reporting
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Aug 6, 2026
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Aug 10, 2026
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Round 1 Last day to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer
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Aug 11, 2026
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Aug 11, 2026
CSAB 2026 Special Round: How to Register
Students can check below the steps to register for CSAB 2026 special round by following the simple steps:
- Visit the official website
- Log in by using JEE Main credentials.
- Complete the OTP verification.
- Review all the information correctly and then submit.
- Complete document verification and pay SREF.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.