CSAB 2026 Special Round Registration & Choice Filling Begins at csab.nic.in: Check Dates and How to Register

The CSAB 2026 special round aims to fill remaining vacant seats across IIITs, NITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes, GFTIs. Even if candidates previously registered for the JoSAA counselling, they must complete a new registration to take part in the CSAB Special Round. Because choices submitted during JoSAA counselling do not carry forward, applicants must provide a completely new list of preferred courses and colleges during the CSAB choice filling stage.

To complete the CSAB 2026 Special Round process, students are need to apply before August 3, 2026. Once the fee payment is done, students can select and lock their choices, locking their choices by August 5, 2026. The system will lock the most recently saved choices by its own once the deadline is crossed. Eligibility for the CSAB Special Round counselling are extended for the qualified JEE Main 2026 candidates.