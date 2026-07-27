CSAB 2026 Special Round Registration Starts Tomorrow For JoSAA Vacant Seats; Details here

Candidates can participate in CSAB, even if they have taken admission in the NIT+ System by paying the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) and Partial Admission Fee (PAF).

or

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the NIT+ System and later have validly WITHDRAWN from their allotted seats.

or

Candidates whose seats have been CANCELLED after document verification and have not been allotted any seat in any of the subsequent JoSAA-2026 rounds.

or

Candidates who were allotted seats in JoSAA, paid the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) and completed document verification, but their seats were CANCELLED due to non-payment of the Partial Admission Fee.