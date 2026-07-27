CSAB 2026 Special Round Registration Starts Tomorrow For JoSAA Vacant Seats; Details here
The CSAB special round registration begins tomorrow for JoSAA vacant seats. Students can apply online at the CSAB portal. Check eligibility, application details and how to register.
CSAB 2026: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will begin the special round registration for JoSAA vacant seats tomorrow, July 28, 2026. The registration link will be launched on the official website at csab.nic.in. The last date to register online is August 3, 2026. All candidates who were eligible for JoSAA counselling 2026 are also eligible for CSAB counselling. The special round will be held to fill the leftover seats of NITS, IIITs and GFTIs after JoSAA counselling.
How to register for CSAB Counselling 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for CSAB Counselling 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at csab.nic.in
- Login using your JEE Main Details
- Fill the application form for CSAB Counselling 2026
- Pat the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit the details
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
CSAB Counselling 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are eligible for JoSAA counselling are also eligible for CSAB counselling 2026. Apart from that, those who were allotted a seat in JoSAA counselling 2026, but want to upgrade the seat can also enroll for this. Check the following table to know the eligibility for CSAB Counselling 2026:
|Category
|Description
|Category 1: Did not register for JoSAA
|Candidates who were not able to register for JoSAA can register for CSAB counselling for seat allotment to the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.
|Category 2: Registered for JoSAA but did not get a seat
|Candidates who have participated in JoSAA-2026 but have not been allotted any seat can also participate in CSAB.
|Category 3: JoSAA allotment cancelled due to non-payment of SAF
|Candidates who have participated in JoSAA-2026 and have been allotted seats but their allotment was cancelled due to non-payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee.
|Category 3: Exited from JoSAA counselling
|The candidates who were not allotted any seat in JoSAA and exited from JoSAA counselling can participate in CSAB.
|Category 4: Got seats in IIT in JoSAA counselling
|Those candidates who got seats in IITs but their seats were cancelled after document verification, or they have validly withdrawn from JoSAA or even if they have taken admission to the IITs, can apply for CSAB counselling.
|Category 5: Got seats in NIT+system in JoSAA counselling
|Candidates can participate in CSAB, even if they have taken admission in the NIT+ System by paying the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) and Partial Admission Fee (PAF).or Candidates who have been allotted seats in the NIT+ System and later have validly WITHDRAWN from their allotted seats.orCandidates whose seats have been CANCELLED after document verification and have not been allotted any seat in any of the subsequent JoSAA-2026 rounds.orCandidates who were allotted seats in JoSAA, paid the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) and completed document verification, but their seats were CANCELLED due to non-payment of the Partial Admission Fee.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.