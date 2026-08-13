CSAB DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced at csab.nic.in; Direct Link & Steps to Download Allotment Letter
IIEST Shibpur has issued the DASA round 2 seat allotment result 2026. Candidates can visit the official website and check the status of seats allotted to them. Read the article to know more details.
The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur has released the DASA round 2 seat allotment result 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website at csab.nic.in and check their seat allotment status. In order to login they need to enter their JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and Security Pin given below and click on the login in button. Those who have been allotted a seat must confirm their till August 15, 2026. DASA seat allotment is done based on JEE Mains AIR. Candidates must also note that this DASA round 2 allotment is the final counselling round. In case seats are not filled counsel will conduct a mop up round. Read the article to know more details.
Steps To Check DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their CSAB DASA Seat allotment results 2026 online.
- Visit the CSAB DASA official website at csab.nic.in
- On the official portal click on View DASA & CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result 2026
- A new window will appear
- Enter your JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and Security Pin given below and click on the login in button
- Your DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be displayed on screen
- Download and take print out for future use
Direct Link to Download DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026
Details Mentioned on DASA Allotment Result 2026
Candidates are advised to check and verify details mentioned on their DASA allotment result 2026. In case of any discrepancy they must contact the concerned authority and get it corrected soon so as to avoid issues during the final admission process.
- Name of Candidate
- Institute Allotted
- Academic Programme allotted
- DASA Rank
- Application Number
- Category (if any)
- Fee payment details
- Reporting guidelines
- Seat Acceptance Instructions
DASA Cutoff 2026
The DASA round 2 cutoff will be announced soon by the conduct authority. The cut off will contain opening and closing ranks for participating institutes that will be allotted to students. Candidates will be able to check the cut off once IIEST Shibpur releases on its official website.
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