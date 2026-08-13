CSAB DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced at csab.nic.in; Direct Link & Steps to Download Allotment Letter

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur has released the DASA round 2 seat allotment result 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website at csab.nic.in and check their seat allotment status. In order to login they need to enter their JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and Security Pin given below and click on the login in button. Those who have been allotted a seat must confirm their till August 15, 2026. DASA seat allotment is done based on JEE Mains AIR. Candidates must also note that this DASA round 2 allotment is the final counselling round. In case seats are not filled counsel will conduct a mop up round. Read the article to know more details.

Steps To Check DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their CSAB DASA Seat allotment results 2026 online.