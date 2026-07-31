CSAB Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Check Your Allotted College Name Here

Last day to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer

Registration and Payment of Special Round Enrolment Fee

Candidates can check CSAB 206 Mock Allotment important CSAB counselling dates below:

CSAB Mock Seat Allotment 2026: The CSAB mock seat allotment for 2026 will help candidates know how their seat allocations may look based on their choices filled by July 30, 2026. The results for this mock seat allotment will show candidates which colleges and courses they will get according to their JEE Main 2026 ranks. This will allow students to change their CSAB 2026 choice list by adding, removing, or adjusting their preferences if required. Keep in mind that these results are just a practice run, and your final, official seat assignment will be different from the mock allotment results.

How to Check CSAB Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can check the below mentioned step by step process to check the CSAB seat allotment result:

Visit the official CSAB website, csab.nic.in,

Look for the seat allotment link.

On the homepage, CSAB login will open.

Enter your log in details, the JEE Main application number and password.

Once the login is completed, candidates can check the seat allotment result on their screen.

Check for the allotted college and course and save the page for reference.

CSAB 2026 Counselling Special Round Choice Filling Date

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, has begin the CSAB special round choice filling. The choice filling facility can be checked only by the registered candidates on the official website, csab.nic.in till August 5, 2026.