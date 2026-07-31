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CSAB 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Check Your Allotted College Name Here

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 13:07 IST

CSAB 2026 Mock Seat Allotment will release the CSAB mock seat allotment on July 31. Candidates will be able to check the allotment online under their respective login at csab.nic.in.

CSAB Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Check Your Allotted College Name Here
CSAB Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Check Your Allotted College Name Here
Register for Result Updates

CSAB Mock Seat Allotment 2026: The CSAB mock seat allotment for 2026 will help candidates know how their seat allocations may look based on their choices filled by July 30, 2026. The results for this mock seat allotment will show candidates which colleges and courses they will get according to their JEE Main 2026 ranks. This will allow students to change their CSAB 2026 choice list by adding, removing, or adjusting their preferences if required. Keep in mind that these results are just a practice run, and your final, official seat assignment will be different from the mock allotment results.

CSAB 206 Mock Allotment and Round 1 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check CSAB 206 Mock Allotment important CSAB counselling dates below:

Event

Start Date

End Date

Registration and Payment of Special Round Enrolment Fee

Jul 28, 2026

Aug 3, 2026

Choice filling

Jul 28, 2026

Aug 5, 2026

Mock allotment

July 31, 2026

Seat Allotment

Aug 6, 2026

Aug 6, 2026

Exercising Willingness and Online Reporting

Aug 6, 2026

Aug 10, 2026

Last day to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer

Aug 11, 2026

Aug 11, 2026

How to Check CSAB Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can check the below mentioned step by step process to check the CSAB seat allotment result:

  • Visit the official CSAB website, csab.nic.in, 
  • Look for the seat allotment link.
  • On the homepage, CSAB login will open. 
  • Enter your log in details, the JEE Main application number and password.
  • Once the login is completed, candidates can check the seat allotment result on their screen.
  • Check for the allotted college and course and save the page for reference.

CSAB 2026 Counselling Special Round Choice Filling Date

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, has begin the CSAB special round choice filling. The choice filling facility can be checked only by the registered candidates on the official website, csab.nic.in till August 5, 2026.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 IST

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