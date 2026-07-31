CSAB Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Check Your Allotted College Name Here

CSAB 2026 Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Check Your Allotted College Name Here
CSAB 2026 Mock Seat Allotment will release the CSAB mock seat allotment on July 31. Candidates will be able to check the allotment online under their respective login at csab.nic.in.
CSAB Mock Seat Allotment 2026: The CSAB mock seat allotment for 2026 will help candidates know how their seat allocations may look based on their choices filled by July 30, 2026. The results for this mock seat allotment will show candidates which colleges and courses they will get according to their JEE Main 2026 ranks. This will allow students to change their CSAB 2026 choice list by adding, removing, or adjusting their preferences if required. Keep in mind that these results are just a practice run, and your final, official seat assignment will be different from the mock allotment results.
CSAB 206 Mock Allotment and Round 1 Counselling Dates
Candidates can check CSAB 206 Mock Allotment important CSAB counselling dates below:
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Event
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Start Date
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End Date
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Registration and Payment of Special Round Enrolment Fee
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Jul 28, 2026
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Aug 3, 2026
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Choice filling
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Jul 28, 2026
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Aug 5, 2026
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Mock allotment
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July 31, 2026
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Seat Allotment
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Aug 6, 2026
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Aug 6, 2026
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Exercising Willingness and Online Reporting
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Aug 6, 2026
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Aug 10, 2026
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Last day to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer
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Aug 11, 2026
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Aug 11, 2026
How to Check CSAB Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can check the below mentioned step by step process to check the CSAB seat allotment result:
- Visit the official CSAB website, csab.nic.in,
- Look for the seat allotment link.
- On the homepage, CSAB login will open.
- Enter your log in details, the JEE Main application number and password.
- Once the login is completed, candidates can check the seat allotment result on their screen.
- Check for the allotted college and course and save the page for reference.
CSAB 2026 Counselling Special Round Choice Filling Date
The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, has begin the CSAB special round choice filling. The choice filling facility can be checked only by the registered candidates on the official website, csab.nic.in till August 5, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.