CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 Starts, Apply Till July 3 For Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy Admission

CSAB NEUT Registration 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the counselling registration and uploading of documents for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs) today. Eligible candidates can register for CSAB NEUT online at csab.nic.in. The last date to register for CSAB Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy is July 3, 2023. However, the last day to fill choices is June 27, 2023.

The CSAB NEUT registration and choice-filling for engineering and architecture courses will be separate from pharmacy courses. Candidates who have secured a rank in JEE Main 2023 B.E./B.Tech paper are eligible to register for CSAB NEUT online.

CSAB NEUT 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the important dates related to Central Seat Allocation Board counselling:

Events Dates Online registration and uploading of documents June 26, 2023 Last date to apply online for CSAB NEUT July 3, 2023 till 5 pm Verification of documents, finalisation of registration June 27 to July 7, 2023 Filling up of choices for CSAB NEUT June 27, 2023 Last date to fill choices July 12, 2023 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats July 13 to 17, 2023 First round seat allotment result July 18, 2023 Online reporting and payment of seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 4,000 July 19 to 24, 2023

How to register for CSAB NEUT 2023?

Candidates have to visit the official website to register for CSAB North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). They can go through the steps to know how to register online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: csab.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSAB NEUT tab

Step 3: Click on the registration link under candidate activity

Step 4: Enter JEE Main application number, password and security pin

Step 5: Click on sign in button

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Download and save the application form for future reference

Documents required for CSAB NEUT Counselling 2023

Candidates must have the following list of documents while registering or appearing for the counselling round of CSAB NEUT. Check below the list:

JEE Main admit card

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 marksheet and certificate or that of the qualifying exam

Certificate of category, subcategory, caste, or sub-caste as applicable

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate, if applicable

Proof of place of examination centre in case of the final qualifying exam is from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) or domicile, if applicable

Declaration or undertaking from the candidate

Undertaking by the parents or guardian

Special benefit claim certificate (if applicable)

CSAB NEUT 2023 Overview

Candidates can check the table to know the highlights of CSAB NEUT below:

Particulars Details Admission Name Central Seat Allocation Board North Eastern and Union Territories (CSAB NEUT) Conducting Body Central Seat Allocation Board Participating States Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, and Lakshadweep Selection Criteria JEE Main scores Admission Purpose To provide the Purpose of these state's admissions into institutes across the country. Application Mode Online Official Website csab.nic.in

