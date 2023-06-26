  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 Starts, Apply Till July 3 For Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy Admission

CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 Starts, Apply Till July 3 For Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy Admission

CSAB NEUT 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the registration and uploading of documents process for admission to the north-eastern and UT candidates from today. They can apply online at the official website: csab.nic.in. Check deadline here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 13:19 IST
CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 Starts
CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 Starts

CSAB NEUT Registration 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the counselling registration and uploading of documents for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs) today. Eligible candidates can register for CSAB NEUT online at csab.nic.in. The last date to register for CSAB Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy is July 3, 2023. However, the last day to fill choices is June 27, 2023. 

The CSAB NEUT registration and choice-filling for engineering and architecture courses will be separate from pharmacy courses. Candidates who have secured a rank in JEE Main 2023 B.E./B.Tech paper are eligible to register for CSAB NEUT online. 

CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 for Engineering and Architecture - Direct Link (Available Now) 

CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 for Pharmacy - Direct Link (Available Now) 

CSAB NEUT 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the important dates related to Central Seat Allocation Board counselling: 

Events

Dates

Online registration and uploading of documents

June 26, 2023

Last date to apply online for CSAB NEUT

July 3, 2023 till 5 pm

Verification of documents, finalisation of registration

June 27 to July 7, 2023

Filling up of choices for CSAB NEUT

June 27, 2023

Last date to fill choices 

July 12, 2023

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats

July 13 to 17, 2023

First round seat allotment result

July 18, 2023

Online reporting and payment of seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 4,000

July 19 to 24, 2023

How to register for CSAB NEUT 2023?

Candidates have to visit the official website to register for CSAB North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). They can go through the steps to know how to register online: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: csab.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSAB NEUT tab
  • Step 3: Click on the registration link under candidate activity
  • Step 4: Enter JEE Main application number, password and security pin
  • Step 5: Click on sign in button
  • Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the required documents
  • Step 6: Click on the submit button
  • Step 7: Download and save the application form for future reference

Documents required for CSAB NEUT Counselling 2023 

Candidates must have the following list of documents while registering or appearing for the counselling round of CSAB NEUT. Check below the list: 

  • JEE Main admit card
  • Class 10 certificate
  • Class 12 marksheet and certificate or that of the qualifying exam
  • Certificate of category, subcategory, caste, or sub-caste as applicable
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate, if applicable
  • Proof of place of examination centre in case of the final qualifying exam is from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
  • Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) or domicile, if applicable
  • Declaration or undertaking from the candidate
  • Undertaking by the parents or guardian
  • Special benefit claim certificate (if applicable)

CSAB NEUT 2023 Overview 

Candidates can check the table to know the highlights of CSAB NEUT below: 

Particulars

Details

Admission Name

Central Seat Allocation Board North Eastern and Union Territories (CSAB NEUT)

Conducting Body

Central Seat Allocation Board

Participating States

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, and Lakshadweep

Selection Criteria

JEE Main scores

Admission Purpose

To provide the Purpose of these state's admissions into institutes across the country.

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

csab.nic.in

Also Read: JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 List Today, Check Counselling Schedule Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023