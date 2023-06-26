CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 Starts, Apply Till July 3 For Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy Admission

CSAB NEUT Registration 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the counselling registration and uploading of documents for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs) today. Eligible candidates can register for CSAB NEUT online at csab.nic.in. The last date to register for CSAB Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy is July 3, 2023. However, the last day to fill choices is June 27, 2023.
The CSAB NEUT registration and choice-filling for engineering and architecture courses will be separate from pharmacy courses. Candidates who have secured a rank in JEE Main 2023 B.E./B.Tech paper are eligible to register for CSAB NEUT online.
CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 for Engineering and Architecture - Direct Link (Available Now)
CSAB NEUT Registration 2023 for Pharmacy - Direct Link (Available Now)
CSAB NEUT 2023 Dates
Candidates can check below the important dates related to Central Seat Allocation Board counselling:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online registration and uploading of documents
|
June 26, 2023
|
Last date to apply online for CSAB NEUT
|
July 3, 2023 till 5 pm
|
Verification of documents, finalisation of registration
|
June 27 to July 7, 2023
|
Filling up of choices for CSAB NEUT
|
June 27, 2023
|
Last date to fill choices
|
July 12, 2023
|
Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats
|
July 13 to 17, 2023
|
First round seat allotment result
|
July 18, 2023
|
Online reporting and payment of seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 4,000
|
July 19 to 24, 2023
How to register for CSAB NEUT 2023?
Candidates have to visit the official website to register for CSAB North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). They can go through the steps to know how to register online:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: csab.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSAB NEUT tab
- Step 3: Click on the registration link under candidate activity
- Step 4: Enter JEE Main application number, password and security pin
- Step 5: Click on sign in button
- Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the required documents
- Step 6: Click on the submit button
- Step 7: Download and save the application form for future reference
Documents required for CSAB NEUT Counselling 2023
Candidates must have the following list of documents while registering or appearing for the counselling round of CSAB NEUT. Check below the list:
- JEE Main admit card
- Class 10 certificate
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate or that of the qualifying exam
- Certificate of category, subcategory, caste, or sub-caste as applicable
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate, if applicable
- Proof of place of examination centre in case of the final qualifying exam is from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
- Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) or domicile, if applicable
- Declaration or undertaking from the candidate
- Undertaking by the parents or guardian
- Special benefit claim certificate (if applicable)
CSAB NEUT 2023 Overview
Candidates can check the table to know the highlights of CSAB NEUT below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Admission Name
|
Central Seat Allocation Board North Eastern and Union Territories (CSAB NEUT)
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Seat Allocation Board
|
Participating States
|
Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, and Lakshadweep
|
Selection Criteria
|
JEE Main scores
|
Admission Purpose
|
To provide the Purpose of these state's admissions into institutes across the country.
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
csab.nic.in
