CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022 Announced for Round 2, Download at csab.nic.in

CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 seat allotment result 2022 for round 2. Candidates can check their CSAB NEUT seat allotment result 2022 for round 2 at the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their JEE Main application number and password to check their CSAB NEUT seat allotment result 2022 for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy.

The online reporting for CSAB NEUT 2022 round 2 will be held from 12th to 15th November. They must download the provisional admission letter and proceed for final admission at the allotted Institute as per schedule. Candidates can withdraw their allotted CSAB NEUT seats in rounds 1 and 2 from 6th to 18th Nov 2022, through the portal.

CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Engineering & Architecture - Direct Link (Available Now)

CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Pharmacy - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2?

CSAB seat allotment 2022 result for round 2 has been released based on JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability. All the registered candidates can check the CSAB NEUT seat allotment round 2 result by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official CSAB website - csab.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, find and click on CSAB NEUT round 2 seat allotment link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter the login credentials - JEE Main application number and password.

4th Step - The seat allotment result for CSAB NEUT will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and save the same.

Candidates allotted seats in CSAB NEUT round 2 have to pay a seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs. 3000. The payment of SAF is done online using the net banking/debit card/credit card / State Bank of India e-challan. If the candidates fail to pay the SAF fees within the due date their seat allotment shall stand cancelled.

