CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023 Result Tomorrow; Check Steps to Access Here

CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment 2023 result will be out tomorrow. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the results at csab.nic.in

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 14:04 IST
CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board will release the seat allocation result for Round 1 tomorrow: August 8, 2023. The board will declare the results after 8:00 PM. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: csab.nic.in by entering the login credentials. They can also check out the results from the direct link provided here.

As per the official schedule, candidates have to submit their willingness between August 8 and 11, 2023. Those who accept the allocated seats must complete the online reporting: payment of institute admission fee, document upload, and responding to queries (if any) of document verifying officer before the deadline. 

CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023 Link

How to Check CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023?

The authorities will declare the seat allotment results for the special round tomorrow. Candidates can check out the results by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: csab.nic.in/csab-special

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

What After Announcement of CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023?

After the seat allocation results are declared, candidates can submit their willingness via freeze, slide, float, surrender,  withdraw, surrender, and exit between August 8 and 11, 2023. The last date to last day to exercise surrender/withdraw/exit options is August 12, 2023.

