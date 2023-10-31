CSEET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines Issued, Check Details Here

CSEET 2023 Exam Guidelines: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has issued guidelines for students set to appear for the ICSI CSEET 2023 exams. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test )CSEE) 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on November 4, 2023. The exams will be held in the remote proctored mode. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can check the exam guidelines here.

According to the guidelines issued, the batch timings, user ID and password for the CSEET 2023 exams will be provided via e-mail / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates are also required to login 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Students are also advised to download the admit card and read through the instructions carefully.

Students are also advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop / desktop from which they will be appearing in CSEET 2023 exam

Steps to Download Secure Browser

Click on the link - Login

Enter the user id and password provided

Click on Download Button to download the SEB

Install the programme as per the instructions provided

The CSEET 2023 exams will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will include multiple choice questions in four sections for 50 marks each. The sections include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

It must be noted that along with their CSEET 2023 admit card students are also required to have with them a valid id such as passport, driver's licence, PAN card, UID Aadhaar card, and voter card for verification.

Students will not be allowed to appear in the test 15 minutes into the exams and no candidates can submit the test before 90 minutes.

