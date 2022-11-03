CSEET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): ICSI Releases Hall Ticket For November Exam at icsi.edu

CSEET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card for the registered candidates. They can download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2022 from the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the ICSI CSEET admit card.

Along with the hall ticket of ICSI CSEET 2022, the authorities have also issued exam day instructions for the candidates. As per the released date, the ICSI CSEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12th November 2022 in remote-proctored mode.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022?

The official released a notification that states - ICSI CSEET admit card is available for download by entering CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. For best results, candidates can prefer using Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and downloading CSEET admit card. Go through the steps for to know how to download ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website - icsi.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - lastest@ICSI.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on the student's tab.

4th Step - Scroll and Click on a notice.

5th Step - Now, click on the admit card link and on the new login window enter - application number and date of birth.

6th Step - Download the admit card and take few printouts of the same.

Check ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 Instructions PDF Here

What to do in case of any discrepancy in the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022?

Soon after downloading the CSEET 2022 admit card, they must verify all the details mentioned on it - i.e., - Name, Photograph, Signature, Admission, Number, Date and Timings of Test, etc. In case of any discrepancy, they can contact the officials. They can send a mail at CSEET@icsi.edu or at Institute’s support portal http://support.icsi.edu. Once the rectification in ICSI CSEET admit card has been made, candidates will have to once again download the same.

ICSI CSEET 2022

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be conducted in remote-proctored mode. In this mode of exam, candidates are not required to go to an exam centre to take the test, instead, they will be able to take ICSI CSEET by using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. The CSEET question paper will have four papers - Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

