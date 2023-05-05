CSEET May 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Paper Pattern, Important Instructions Here

CSEET May 2023 Exam: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET exam tomorrow- May 6, 2023. The exam will be held in remote proctored mode. Candidates who are going to appear in Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test must keep the exam day guidelines in mind. They can check out the important protocols shared by the authorities here.

Candidates going to appear in the CSEET May 2023 exam must keep the admit card handy. They can visit the official website to download the admission ticket by entering the registration number. There will be 4 papers in the CSEET exam including business communication, legal aptitude, economic and business environment, logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude, and current affairs and presentation and communication skills.

CSEET 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing in the CSEET May 2023 exam must be aware of the paper pattern. Check details in the below-mentioned table-

Paper Subjects Number of Questions Marks Paper 1 Business Communication 35 50 Paper 2 Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 35 50 Paper 3 Economic and Business Environment 35 50 Paper 4 Current Affairs, Presentation, and Communication Skills 35 50 Total 120 questions 200 marks

CSEET 2023 May Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who are going to take CSEET 2023 exam must be familiar with the important instructions released by the authorities. Check the protocols below.

The exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode.

Candidates are required to log in 30 minutes prior to the test start time.

They are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent to your Email IDs or through SMS.

Candidates must not indulge in any unfair means. In case they are found to be a part of UFM activity, they shall be dealt seriously, and stern action will be taken against them.

Candidates shall refrain from adopting Unfair Means during the CSEET inter alia including

Using Mobile Phones or such gadgets including headphones, etc. Use of study material/ chits/ handwritten or printed material/ Pen & Paper Presence of any other person/ receiving or seeking help from another person in any form Tampering with Screen /Camera/ Audio/ Mic/ Safe Examination Browser and others.

