CSEET Mock Test 2022 To Be Held on 9 Nov, Know How to Appear for ICSI Mock Test Here

ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on 9th November 2022 as per the notice released. The ICSI CSEET mock test 2022 will be held through remote-proctored mode. To take ICSI CSEET 2022 mock test, candidates will have to visit the official website - icseet.azurewebsites.net.

They will have to use their unique ID and date of birth to take the ICSI CSEET mock test 2022. Earlier, the officials released the ICSI CSEET admit card on 2nd November 2022 at the official website. As per the released date, the ICSI CSEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12th November 2022 in remote-proctored mode.

How To Appear for ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022?

Candidates are advised to take ICSI CSEET mock test as it will give them an idea about the paper pattern and how to take the test. Aspirants appearing for mock test of CSEET 2022 on November 12, 2022 should follow the steps given below:

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CSEET Latest.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on students tab.

4th Step - Now, look for CSEET Mock Test will be conducted on 9th November 2022 and click on it.

5th Step - A PDF file with CSEET mock test link will appear on the screen, click on that.

6th Step - Click on CSEET mock test link and login with CSEET registration number and date of birth.

7th Step - They can take the mock test.

Important Guidelines to Take ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2022

In order to take the CSEET mock test, candidates should log in 30 minutes before the specified time.

Candidates appearing in ICSI CSEET November session 2022 must download the Safe Exam Browser before appearing in the test.

ICSI has shared by e-mail or SMS to candidates the batch timings, user id and password for the ICSI CSEET mock test.

ICSI will close the registration window for CSEET January 2023 exams on 15th December 2022.

The CSEET January 2023 exams will be held on 7th January 2023.

