    CSSS Scholarship Applications Open, Apply at scholarships.gov.in until Oct 31

    The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a notification regarding the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University students.  Candidates applying for the scholarship and those who wish to renew the scholarship can visit the official website to complete the application process.

    Updated: Sep 6, 2022 08:37 IST
    CSSS Applications 2022
    CSS Scholarship Applications: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a notification regarding the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University students. According to the press note released, the applications for the CSSS for 2022, first renewal for 2021, second renewal for 2020, third renewal for 2019 and fourth renewal for 2018 is available on the official website. 

    Official Notification

    According to the dates provided, the last date for students to complete the application process is October 31, 2022. CSSS is a scholarship provided to college and university students sponsored by the Department of Higher Education. Candidates can visit the official website - scholarships.gov.in to complete the application process. Students can click on the direct link provided here to complete the CSSS Scholarship application.

    CSSS Scholarship Applications - Direct Link

    Steps to complete the CSSS Scholarship Applications

    The link for students to apply fresh or renew their existing application is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the applications and the renewal procedure.

    Step 1: Visit the official National Scholarship Portal website

    Step 2: Click on ‘Fresh Application’, ‘Renewal Application’

    Step 3: Incase of fresh application; complete the registration process

    Step 4: Enter all required details in the application form

    Step 5: Upload all necessary document

    Step 6: Submit the fee and click on the final submission

