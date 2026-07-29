CU Kerala Admission 2026: CUET UG Final Phase of Provisional Admission Starts Tomorrow

The CU Kerala CUET UG Counselling 2026 process in moving into its final stage. The second phase of provisional admission ends today i.e July 29, 2026. Students whose names appear in the provisional rank list or final rank list can proceed ahead with the further admission process. The university will begin the Round 3 (final phase) of provisional admission from July 30, 2026. Eligible students must complete all admission formalities before July 31, 2026 to confirm their seats. After the counselling process concludes the university will submit the category wise CU Kerala CUET UG final list of admitted students to the Controller of Examinations on August 3, 2026. Those students who complete admission and pay the required fee can join the academic session as per the university schedule. Read the article to know more details.

CU Kerala CUET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates participating in the CU Kerala CUET UG counselling process should keep track of the admission schedule to avoid missing any important event. The table given below contains the key dates of the final phase of admission along with the commencement of classes.

Event Date Second Phase of Provisional Admission July 28 to July 29, 2026 Final Phase of Provisional Admission July 30 to July 31, 2026 Submission of Category-wise Final Admitted Students Data to the Controller of Examinations (CoE) August 3, 2026 Commencement of First Semester Classes July 29 2026

CUET Kerala CUET UG 2026 Seat Matrix

Candidates applying through the CU Kerala CUET UG Counselling 2026 should review the seat matrix before participating in the admission process. The given below table shows the programme wise seat distribution across different reservation categories for the 2026-27 academic session.