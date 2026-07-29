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CU Kerala Admission 2026: CUET UG Final Phase of Provisional Admission Starts Tomorrow

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:02 IST

The Central University of Kerala admission is ongoing. CU of Kerala will begin the Final Phase of Provisional Admission starting tomorrow. Check steps to apply, application details, counselling process here.

CU Kerala Admission 2026
CU Kerala Admission 2026
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The CU Kerala CUET UG Counselling 2026 process in moving into its final stage. The second phase of provisional admission ends today i.e July 29, 2026. Students whose names appear in the provisional rank list or final rank list can proceed ahead with the further admission process. The university will begin the Round 3 (final phase) of provisional admission from July 30, 2026. Eligible students must complete all admission formalities before July 31, 2026 to confirm their seats. After the counselling process concludes the university will submit the category wise CU Kerala CUET UG final list of admitted students to the Controller of Examinations on August 3, 2026. Those students who complete admission and pay the required fee can join the academic session as per the university schedule. Read the article to know more details.

CU Kerala CUET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates participating in the CU Kerala CUET UG counselling process should keep track of the admission schedule to avoid missing any important event. The table given below contains the key dates of the final phase of admission along with the commencement of classes.

Event 

Date

Second Phase of Provisional Admission

July 28 to July 29, 2026

Final Phase of Provisional Admission

July 30 to July 31, 2026

Submission of Category-wise Final Admitted Students Data to the Controller of Examinations (CoE)

August 3, 2026

Commencement of First Semester Classes

July 29 2026

CUET Kerala CUET UG 2026 Seat Matrix

Candidates applying through the CU Kerala CUET UG Counselling 2026 should review the seat matrix before participating in the admission process. The given below table shows the programme wise seat distribution across different reservation categories for the 2026-27 academic session. 

Programme

UR

OBC (27%)

SC (15%)

ST (7.5%)

EWS (10%)

Total Seats

B.A. International Relations

17

10

6

3

4

40

B.C.A. (Hons)

25

16

9

4

6

60

B.Com. (Hons) Financial Analytics

25

16

9

4

6

60

B.Sc. (Hons) Biology

25

16

9

4

6

60

B.Sc. (Hons) Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

25

16

9

4

6

60

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics (Semiconductor)

25

16

9

4

6

60

B.Sc. B.Ed.

22

13

7

3

5

50

B.A. B.Ed.

22

13

7

3

5

50

B.Com. B.Ed.

22

13

7

3

5

50

Grand Total

208

129

72

32

49

490
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:02 IST

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