CUET 2022: 1.27 Lakh Applications Received in 1st Week, Apply on or before 6th May at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Registrations: NTA – National Testing Agency started the CUET 2022 registration process for the national-level university entrance exam on 6th April 2022. Since then, a total of 1.27 lakh candidates have applied for CUET 2022 within the first week of the registration process as per media reports. Going by the latest update, a total of 1,27,037 candidates have successfully completed the online application process and registered for the Common University Entrance Test 2022.

CUET 2022: Highest Registrations from UP, Delhi

According to a report filed by a leading national news agency, of the total 1.27 lakh applications, the highest number of registrations have come from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi. The report says that a total of 36,611 candidates have registered for CUET 2022 from UP; this was closely followed by 23,418 applications received from Delhi. On the other hand, the lowest applications received have been from Union Territories with only 5 applications from Lakshadweep Island. The State-wise tally of CUET 2022 applications received in the 1st week is given below:

State No of Applications Received Uttar Pradesh 36611 Delhi 23418 Bihar 12275 Haryana 7859 West Bengal 4496 Madhya Pradesh 4402 Rajasthan 3886 Kerala 3987 Tamil Nadu 2143 Telangana 1807 Andhra Pradesh 1022 Karnataka 901 Assam 2485 Tripura 1134 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 84 Sikkim 74 Goa 42 Daman and Diu 27 Lakshadweep 5

CUET 2022 Application Ends on 6th May

CUET 2022 is a national-level entrance test, that is being held to screen candidates for admission to central universities and other public and private universities which choose to participate in it. From the 2022-23 academic sessions, CUET exam has been made a mandatory test for UG Admissions to all 44 Central Universities in the country.

CUET 2022 application process started on 6th April and will continue until 6th May 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration and application process for the same are advised to do so at the earliest. CUET 2022 exam will be held in the 1st or 2nd week of July. The exam will be held in 13 languages across 547 cities in India and 13 cities outside the country.

