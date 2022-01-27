Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022: 1.27 Lakh Applications Received in 1st Week, Apply on or before 6th May at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET 2022 registrations: A total of 1.27 lakh applicants have registered for CUET 2022, the national-level university entrance exam so far, as per media reports. CUET 2022 registration process will continue until 6th May in online format at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Get Details Here.

    Published On: Apr 18, 2022 13:33 IST
    CUET 2022 Registrations: NTA – National Testing Agency started the CUET 2022 registration process for the national-level university entrance exam on 6th April 2022. Since then, a total of 1.27 lakh candidates have applied for CUET 2022 within the first week of the registration process as per media reports. Going by the latest update, a total of 1,27,037 candidates have successfully completed the online application process and registered for the Common University Entrance Test 2022.

    CUET 2022: Highest Registrations from UP, Delhi

    According to a report filed by a leading national news agency, of the total 1.27 lakh applications, the highest number of registrations have come from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi. The report says that a total of 36,611 candidates have registered for CUET 2022 from UP; this was closely followed by 23,418 applications received from Delhi. On the other hand, the lowest applications received have been from Union Territories with only 5 applications from Lakshadweep Island. The State-wise tally of CUET 2022 applications received in the 1st week is given below:

    State

    No of Applications Received

    Uttar Pradesh

    36611

    Delhi

    23418

    Bihar

    12275

    Haryana

    7859

    West Bengal

    4496

    Madhya Pradesh

    4402

    Rajasthan

    3886

    Kerala

    3987

    Tamil Nadu

    2143

    Telangana

    1807

    Andhra Pradesh

    1022

    Karnataka

    901

    Assam

    2485

    Tripura

    1134

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    84

    Sikkim

    74

    Goa

    42

    Daman and Diu

    27

    Lakshadweep

    5

    CUET 2022 Application Ends on 6th May

    CUET 2022 is a national-level entrance test, that is being held to screen candidates for admission to central universities and other public and private universities which choose to participate in it. From the 2022-23 academic sessions, CUET exam has been made a mandatory test for UG Admissions to all 44 Central Universities in the country.

    CUET 2022 application process started on 6th April and will continue until 6th May 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration and application process for the same are advised to do so at the earliest. CUET 2022 exam will be held in the 1st or 2nd week of July. The exam will be held in 13 languages across 547 cities in India and 13 cities outside the country.

    Also Read: CUET 2022: Know Admission Criteria and Process for Different Universities via CUET Exam

