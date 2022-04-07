CUET 2022: Board exams not to lose its relevance says CBSE Secretary

CUET 2022: CBSE officials have stated that the Union Government's decision to conduct Common University Entrance Test for the UG Admissions to all Central Universities will not affect the board examinations. The board officials also emphasized that there was no plan to cancel the class 10 and 12 board exams in the near future.

The Central Government has recently announced its decision to conduct Common entrance test for admissions to UG courses as per the NEP 2020 making its score mandatory for the admissions to central universities. Many stakeholders have since the announcement raised concerns that the test will make school performance irrelevant and also questioned the relevance of the CBSE Exams.

The National Progressive Schools Conference wrote to the Education Ministry requesting to give the class 12 board exams marks weightage for the UG admissions along with the CUET scores further adding that the CUET will defeat the whole purpose of school exams.

CBSE Exams not to be affected

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi when speaking to the media about the CUET Exams stated that it will not make any difference to the board assessment process. CBSE will continue to conduct the exams for class 10 and 12 students and there is no plan to do away with the year end exams. He further added that the CUET will increase the concentration of the students in schools as they will now have to appear for the entrance exam which is based on the class 12 syllabus which will in turn motivate them to work harder.

When asked whether the board requested the ministry to give weightage to class 12 scores for UG Admissions, the board secretary stated that there are different education boards in the country and the decision has been taken keeping in mind the best interest of the students.

CUET Exams to reduce admission cutoffs

The CUCET exams were introduced when the cutoffs for admissions to UG courses were between 99-100%. Last year alone, eight colleges of Delhi University announced a 100% cutoff for the admissions to 11 courses. With the CUET Exams, central universities like DU will now be able to use class 12 marks only as a minimum eligibility criteria, while state and private universities will continue using board exam marks for admissions.

The CBSE Board secretary further added that the Board officials are working to improve the exam pattern by introducing 33% internal choice question papers and competency based questions which will increase every year by 10-15%. This will help students to do away with

Tripathi said that the board is continuously working to improve its board examination pattern. “We have introduced 33% internal choice in question papers, and started including competency based questions in the papers. Such questions will increase every year by 10-15%. It will help students to do away with mechanical learning and brush up their analytical skills and critical thinking.

Two Term Exam Pattern

While speaking on the CBSE exam pattern, the board secretary stated that a two-exam assessment process with at least one exam being conducted in objective type is one of the recommendations of the NEP 2020 and the decision on whether to continue this in 2022-23 is still pending.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar when speaking to the media stated that under the CUET, universities will be allowed to fix their minimum eligibility criteria in terms of class 12 exams as they have been doing for a while and if the students want to perform well at CUET Exams they need to acquire knowledge in schools.

Educationist Meeta Sengupta stated that school performance and board marks will always remain relevant especially in the first few years of CUET as it establishes itself, CUET may need a calibration and may even see parents pushback depending on the outcomes in the first year. She further added that fully depending on the CUET exams is not a wise move.

NPSC chairperson Sugha Acharya stated that CUET may dilute the importance of school education and this will have a long term repercussion on the quality of education given in schools. While international universities require annual schools of class 11 and predicted class 12 scores for admissions these scores will stand ineffectual for Indian universities.

Also Read: CUET 2022 Registration Process Begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Know Important Instructions, How to Apply Here