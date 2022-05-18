CUET 2022: How to choose Right Subjects for the Domain-Specific Tests?

Just four more days remaining for the closing of CUET 2022 Exam Registration and application process. According to the schedule announced, the last date for students to complete the CUET 2022 exam applications is May 22, 2022. Candidates in class 12 who are aiming for appearing for the CUET 2022 exams for the admissions to the Undergraduate courses can visit the official website for CUET to complete the registrations within the timeframe provided.

The CUET 2022 examinations are being conducted by the National Testing Agency for the Undergraduate admissions in various central universities across the country. Although the exact date is not mentioned yet, the CUET 2022 exams are expected to be conducted in the First and Second week of July 2022. The examination which was earlier known as CUCET has been changed with an aim to incorporate the recommendations of NEP 2020.

Choosing the Right Subjects for the CUET 2022

The most important thing that students need to consider when applying for the CUET 2022 exams is to choose subjects which can help them secure the required marks for the admissions. For choosing Languages, Domain specific Subjects and General Test the candidate must refer to requirements of the University they intend to apply for as the choices should match the requirements of the University. Since the syllabus is based on the Class 12 Syllabus followed and the exams are being conducted right after the class 12 board exams, the topics will be fresh in their minds which will help them in securing decent marks.

Choices for Section 1A and 1B

The first section of the CUET 2022 exams in the Language section which is again divided into two parts. Section 1A of the exams will contain 13 languages while Section 1B will contain 19 Languages. Students are required to choose the languages based on their knowledge in order to make the chances of scoring marks in the exams higher. Choosing a language in which their expertise lies will make the process of preparing for the exam easier for the students.

Choices for Section 2

CUET 2022 Section 2 covers the Domain Particular subjects. This section will include 27 Domain specific subjects. Students are required to opt for a maximum of two subjects which is required to be on similar lines with the language specific subject from Section 1A and 1B and the course for which the students are applying.

The NCERT syllabus will be followed for these subjects which is why it is important that students choose the subjects based on their knowledge and their chances of scoring good marks.

Choices for Section 3

This section of the exam covers the General Test where students will be tested on their knowledge General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Grade 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning. Students are advised to prepare themselves thoroughly based on the topics mentioned above.

CUET Exam Details

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 is being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate courses offered by the Central Universities. As per the instructions provided, students appearing for the CUET 2022 examinations can attempt a maximum of Nine subjects which will include Two languages, Six Domain Particular Subjects, and one General Test or Three language tests along with Five domain specific subjects and One General Test.

Students preparing for the CUET 2022 examinations must make sure that they prepare themselves thoroughly using the syllabus guide provided. Since the exams are being conducted for the first time candidates are advised to go through the Sample Papers or the Mock Exams which will be available on the official website of the NTA. The Sample papers and Mocks will help students in analyzing the time management skills and also allot time to appear for each section so that students do not face difficulties on the day of the exam.

