CUET 2022: Mix up in dates on Admit card and Exam city intimation slip, Check details here

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: According to latest reports, the exam dates mentioned on the CUET UG 2022 admit cards are of the schedules which have already been completed. The exam date allotted to most of the students is of a schedule which has already passed, causing panic to a few of the students who are taking the CUET examinations in the coming session.

The UGC introduced the CUET examinations for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities and other participating universities and colleges. So far the CUET exams have seen a number of issues with many exam centres facing technical glitches following which the exams at the particular centres were cancelled. With the cancellation and rescheduling of the CUET UG 2022 exams, the dates mentioned on the admit card and the exam city intimation slip are different. As per reports, confused students have been trying to get in touch with the authorities of the National Testing Agency but have not received any clarification on this matter

Students have pointed out that since the exam city intimation slip is the only document which is available well ahead of time, even if there is a change in the exam date the same should be intimated to the students.

According to UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, students who have any issues are required to write to the NTA with the application number and after the verification, a decision will be made on permitting the students to appear for a retest.

The UGC recently commenced Phase 5 of the UG entrance exam across the various exam centres in the country. As per the schedule released, all the CUET UG 2022 Examinations were scheduled to be concluded by August 20, 2022. The NTAa later announced that all the exams will be concluded by August 28, 2022. With the change in the schedule and postponement of exams, the exam schedule has now been extended to six phases.

UGC chairman had earlier stated that the exams have been cancelled across several centres following reports of glitches on the exam day.

