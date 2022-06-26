CUET 2022: NTA releases CUET Practice Questions, Attempt CUET UG 2022 Mock Test at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Mock Test Released: Following the announcement of CUET 2022 Exam Dates, aspirants have launched the last and final phase of preparation for the national-level university entrance exams. To help assist candidates who have registered for CUET UG 2022 Exam, the exam authority has now released an important resource on its website. To confirm the release of CUET 2022 Practice Questions, the exam authority has released an official notification which can be accessed by the students through the official portal. The notice can be accessed by the students here. NTA - National Testing Agency has released Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 mock test papers on its official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who are registered and will be appearing for the entrance test are advised to go through the same at the earliest through the direct link placed below:

CUET UG 2022 Practice Questions - Direct Link (Available Now)

Why attempt CUET UG 2022 Practice Questions?

With just a few weeks left for the national level entrance exam, it is important for the aspirants to be ready and aware of the exam pattern and format which will be followed for CUET UG 2022. While the information brochure of the CUET 2022 shared important details regarding the same, the official CUET 2022 practice questions will help aspirants decode the type, style, format and difficulty level of questions that will be asked in the university-level entrance test.

The notice released by NTA doesn’t say that the practice question released by exam authority is a complete mock tests. Instead, it says that “The Practice Questions do not constitute a Mock Test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved.” Furthermore, the notice adds that the practice questions “do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam. The notice also says that “the questions are meant for practice by candidates who are desirous of appearing in CUET (UG) - 2022.”

One of the biggest benefits of attempting the CUET 2022 Practice Questions is that it will help candidates familiarize themselves with the CBT or Computer-based Test format which is followed by the exam authority. The notice reads that “the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment.”

