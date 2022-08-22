    CUET 2022 Postponed for 23rd August to avoid clash with CBSE Compartmental Exam, Revised Date Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

     CUET UG 2022 (Postponed): NTA has rescheduled the CUET exam to be held on 23rd August to avoid a clash with CBSE Compartmental Exam. A total of 2.86 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the CUET phase 6. Check updates here 

    Updated: Aug 22, 2022 19:31 IST
    CUET 2022 Postponed for 23rd August
    CUET 2022 Postponed for 23rd August
    CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to be held on 23rd August 2022 due to clash with the CBSE Compartment exam. NTA has released a notification stating  “NTA has now received requests from candidates to re-schedule their examinations scheduled on August 23, 2022, in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from August 23.” 
     
    The revised exam dates of CUET 2022 for the 23rd August exam will be released shortly through CUET admit card and public notice. CUET 2022 phase 6 exam is scheduled to be held on 24, 25, 26 and 30  August. As per the official notice,  a total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on 24, 25, and 26 August 2022. 

    CUET UG 2022 Revised Date

    As per the notification released by NTA, the new dates will be released soon along with the CUET admit card or may be a public notice will be released for the same. “The fresh dates will be communicated to the affected candidates through their admit cards and public notice,” the notification added. Once released, candidates will be able to check the dates here on this page or on the official website. 
     

    CUET UG 2022 Grievance Redressal E-Mail 

    National Testing Agency has also provided a grievance redressal e-mail to consider such requests. Candidates can send their grievances related to the scheduling of CUET 2022 to the email ID, to cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in. In the email, candidates have to mention their application number. Candidates must mention their Application Number in their email while sending their grievances. 

    Common University Entrance Test 2022 

    NTA is conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 at 489 exam centres in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The CUET 2022 exam started on July 15 and will continue till August 30, 2022. The CUET exam is being held in 6 phases wherein around 15 lakh candidates are appearing in the exam.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification