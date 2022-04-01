CUET 2022 Registrations from tomorrow, Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Registrations: Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Registration process will begin from tomorrow April 2, 2022. Students who wish to apply for the admissions to the UG programmes offered by the Central Universities are required to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to complete the CUET 2022 Registrations.

According to the dates provided in the official notification, the last date for students to complete the CUET 2022 Registrations is April 30, 2022. To apply for the CUET 2022 exams, students are required to visit the official website and first complete the CUET 2022 Registration process after which they can login to complete the CUET 2022 application form and submit the application fee.

CUET 2022 Registration link will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the CUET 2022 Registrations through the direct link provided here. The link will be activated as soon as the application process begins on the official website.

CUET 2022 Notification

CUET 2022 Applications

Steps to complete the CUET 2022 Registrations

CUET 2022 Registrations will be conducted for the students in the online mode only. Students applying for the UG admissions are first required to complete the registrations by entering the required details in the registration link given. After completing the registrations students will be able to login and complete the CUET 2022 applications. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the CUET 2022 applications.

Step 1: Visit the CUET 2022 official website or click on the link provided here

Step 2: Click on the CUET 2022 Registration link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to complete the CUET 2022 Registrations

Step 4: Login using the registration ID and password to complete the applications

Step 5: Fill in all necessary details in the CUET 2022 applications

Step 6: Submit the CUET application fee 2022and click on the final application submission link

Examination Structure for CUET (UG) - 2022

The CUET (UG) 2022 examinations will consist of the following 4 Sections

Section IA – 13 Languages (Each for a duration of 45 minutes)

Section IB – 20 Languages (Each for a duration of 45 minutes)

Section II – 27 Domain specific Subjects (Each for a duration of 45 minutes for domain subjects)

Section III – General Test (60 Minutes)

Also Read: CUET 2022: NTA may conduct CUET Exam Twice a Year from next academic session, hints UGC Chairman